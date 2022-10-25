Sitel Group, one of the largest providers of customer experience (CX) products and solutions, today announced that it has been recognized by Everest Group as a Leader in the Customer Experience (CXM) Management Service Provider category in both the Americas and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) within the PEAK Matrix Assessment 2022 reports.

Everest Group's PEAK Matrix is a framework that assesses the relative market impact, vision, and capability of service providers. Through detailed evaluations of CXM service providers featured on the PEAK Matrix 2022, Everest Group generated three classification categories: Leaders, Major Contenders, and Aspirants. Leaders demonstrate exceptional innovation and transition management in their engagements while enhancing technological capabilities through proprietary solutions, partnerships, or acquisitions. Sitel Group has been recognized as a Leader across the Americas and EMEA for its consistent delivery of CXM services in the form of elite client satisfaction scores due to its superior domain expertise.

"It is a true honor to be recognized as a Leader by Everest Group," said Lauren Uberti, President, CEO Co-founder, Sitel Group. "We are committed to providing superior customer service worldwide, and this recognition in both the Americas and EMEA is not only proof of that, it's a testament to our ongoing dedication to creating innovative solutions that reduce customer effort."

"With strong delivery presence across North America, a large multilingual workforce, and omnichannel capabilities, Sitel Group is a Leader on Everest Group's Customer Experience Management (CXM) in the Americas PEAK Matrix Assessment 2022," said Shirley Hung, Partner, Everest Group. "A robust partner ecosystem with cost-effective and innovative digital CX solutions and flexible pricing structures like output-based, hybrid, and outcome-based pricing models enable Sitel Group to be a strategic partner of choice for its clients and is positioned well to meet new and changing client requirements. Catering to a broad geographic landscape across the EMEA region, with experience in multiple verticals, and supported by a large multi-lingual workforce, has helped position Sitel Group as a Leader and a Star Performer on Everest Group's Customer Experience Management (CXM) in EMEA PEAK Matrix Assessment 2022."

