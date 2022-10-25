

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - MSCI Inc. (MSCI) announced earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $216.59 million, or $2.68 per share. This compares with $169.88 million, or $2.03 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, MSCI Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $230.79 million or $2.85 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.71 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.4% to $560.64 million from $517.10 million last year.



MSCI Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $216.59 Mln. vs. $169.88 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.68 vs. $2.03 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.71 -Revenue (Q3): $560.64 Mln vs. $517.10 Mln last year.



