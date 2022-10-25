BioHarvest demonstrates unprecedented Cannabinoids tuning and elicitation capabilities (12X increase versus original plant) using its proprietary Bio-Plant CELLicitation platform technology

Contains high amounts of minor Cannabinoids such as THCV (2.5%) and CBDV (4.4%) providing unique medical and commercial benefits

The Company plans to reveal additional information related to its high THC Cannabis product line by year end

Vancouver, British Columbia and Rehovot, Israel--(Newsfile Corp. - October 25, 2022) - BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) (OTCQB: CNVCF) (FSE: 8MV) ("BioHarvest" or "the Company") reveals today the detailed analysis (tabled below) of the unique composition of one of its Bio CELLicitation based Cannabis products that were grown from a CBD Hemp plant. The analysis is derived from using industry standard HPLC measurements conducted by an independent third-party analytical laboratory which is ISO17025 cGMP accredited and is certified by the Israeli Ministry of Health.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6168/141803_ba792e37c4f7897c_005full.jpg

In addition to the Cannabinoids described in the table above, the ß-caryophyllene, Beta-panasinsene and Selina terpenes were present in the composition.

Dr. Christopher D'Adamo, Director, Center for Integrated Medicine at the University of Maryland, School of Medicine said "The medical establishment has been eyeing the potential of full spectrum Cannabis to address many chronic health indications in need of better treatment options. These achievements by BioHarvest in naturally eliciting important minor Cannabinoids to significant biologically active levels, combined with high levels of major Cannabinoids, all produced with high level of consistency represent a major breakthrough towards the development of efficient Cannabis-based botanical drugs".

Unique scientific, medicinal, and commercial features of this composition:

• Ground-breaking Science - Increasing the total Cannabinoids from 3% in the original plant flower to 36% and increasing THC from 0.09% to 7.5% in the final product (83X) demonstrate the power of BHSC's Bio-Plant CELLicitation technology to control the Cannabinoids levels and ratios in a full spectrum composition. In addition, naturally eliciting rare minor cannabinoids such as CBDV (88X) and THCV (249X) to significant biological active levels in the same composition with high level of major Cannabinoids is unprecedented.

• Medical Impact - Unique composition of significant amounts of major and minor Cannabinoids, in a full spectrum form, paves the road for multiple Cannabis-based therapeutic solutions targeting key chronic indications such as pain management, anxiety, sleep disorder and ADHD.

• Commercial Implications - The ability to start from a CBD Hemp plant and control the THC levels in the final composition would allow BioHarvest to sell unique Hemp-based non-synthetic therapeutic products (including distillates) on a federally legal base in the US. The sales & marketing of such products will take advantage of the already established "Direct to Consumer" commercial platform successfully employed by BioHarvest for its VINIA® product. BioHarvest can also target a wider range of health and wellness applications with unique products that combine its Polyphenols-based (VINIA®, olives and pomegranate) compounds with the Hemp-based compositions.

"This rich Cannabinoids composition is unprecedented, and the wealth of features described above opens the door for many lucrative commercial and medical applications", said Ilan Sobel, CEO, and added "the ability to produce unique Cannabis and Hemp based compositions gives us tremendous flexibility to decide which markets to pursue, what would be the optimal products offerings and partnerships. In addition, the high level of Cannabinoids, combined with our unique cost advantage opens the door for the production of distillates and isolates of specific cannabinoids resulting in multiple levers to optimize revenue and profitability from this vertical".

Dr. Brian Cornblatt, CMO, who leads BioHarvest Sciences' product supportive clinical trial efforts shared "The ability for us to create novel compositions with vast intellectual property opportunities is exciting. The clinical trial potential using these compositions is endless and we are going to focus our efforts on bringing to the world safe, effective, consistent, and easily accessible solutions for, in time, many of the major health challenges that we now face".

Q3 Shareholder Update October 25, 11am PST | 2PM EST

This composition breakthrough will be discussed in detail at today's live Shareholder Update, and all shareholder partners, investors, media, and members of the scientific community are invited to register here: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_iFRtgArbQfO6Wgz0QCh5BA.

The presentation will be approximately 45 minutes, followed by a live question and answer session. All registrants will receive a recording of the session, and any questions regarding the Company or the Q3 2022 Shareholder Update can be sent to info@bioharvest.com.

About BioHarvest Sciences Inc.

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) is a fast-growing Biotech firm listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange. BioHarvest has developed a patented bio-cell growth platform technology capable of growing the active and beneficial ingredients in fruit and plants, at industrial scale, without the need to grow the plant itself. This technology is economical, ensures consistency, and avoids the negative environmental impacts associated with traditional agriculture. BioHarvest is currently focused on nutraceuticals and the medicinal cannabis markets. Visit: www.bioharvest.com.

BioHarvest Sciences Inc.

Ilan Sobel, Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Dave Ryan, VP Investor Relations & Director

Phone: 1 (604) 622-1186

Email: dave@bioharvest.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/bioharvestbhsc

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BioHarvestSciences

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/bioharvestsciences/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGRJWztmLoycsLFWqwXAzAw

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release includes forward-looking statements that are based on management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. There is no assurance that strong sales metrics experienced to date will result in future demand or that proposed additional marketing expenditures will result in increased sales. Markets for nutraceuticals are unpredictable and subject to changes in consumer tastes and trends as well as economic factors beyond our control. Delays and cost overruns may result in delays achieving our objectives obtaining market acceptance, and regulatory approvals for geographic expansion is subject to risk and cannot be guaranteed. There is no assurance of commercial availability of our Cannabis product in 2022 or that the Company achieves the conversion of the two tons VINIA® facility to Cannabis production in 2022. These things are subject to construction and approval delays and uncertainties that may be beyond the control of BioHarvest. Projected sales of Cannabis will require the Company to obtain production and/or export licensing which cannot be assured. There is no assurance that the company will develop medical solutions targeting key indicators such as ADHD, pain management and anxiety. Marketing products with such claims would require FDA approval in the US and similar approvals in other jurisdictions which would require a lengthy and expensive approval process including clinical trials the outcome of which would be uncertain and cannot be assured. Although the Farm Act has removed prohibitions on the sale of CBD from hemp products there is no assurance the company will be able to successfully market such products nationwide which would require significant marketing expenditures and customer acceptance that is uncertain and cannot be assured

All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and actual results may be affected by a number of material factors beyond our control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. BHSC does not intend to update forward-looking statement disclosures other than through our regular management discussion and analysis disclosures.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/141803