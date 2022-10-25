Zach Crane Joins Twin Vee PowerCats Co. as Director of National Sales

FORT PIERCE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2022 / Twin Vee PowerCats, Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE), ("Twin Vee" or the "Company"), a manufacturer, distributor, and marketer of power sport catamaran boats, today announced that it has hired industry veteran Zachary Crane as its Director of National Sales to support its continued growth and enhance its presence in key national markets and other territories. Mr. Crane's new position is effective immediately.

"As Director of National Sales, Zach will play a crucial role in recruiting, leading, and supporting new Twin Vee dealers in all new territories," says Joseph Visconti, CEO and President of Twin Vee PowerCats Co. "An incredibly strong background in recreational marine sales gives Zach unique insights into the challenges and opportunities facing our industry. Additionally, we believe his established relationships with dealers across the country will allow him to hit the ground running and continue the great momentum Twin Vee has built."

Mr. Crane shares Visconti's excitement and looks forward to collaborating with the Twin Vee team with the intention to open new markets and expand distribution. "Great things in business are never done by one person. They are done by a team of people," states Crane.

Zachary Crane joins Twin Vee with over 13 years of experience in the marine industry. Most recently, Mr. Crane worked for Malibu Boats in Northeast Regional Sales, where he focused on dealer development and distribution for new and current dealer on behalf of Cobia, Maverick, Pathfinder, Hewes and Pursuit Boat brands. He also spent five years as an independent sales representative servicing over 40 dealers for Maverick Boat Group and Bentley Pontoon Boats as well as 38 dealers for Crownline Boats and Crest Pontoon Boats. From 2011 to 2016, Mr. Crane was a yacht consultant and received several elite and top sales awards at C-JAM Yacht Sales in Somers Point, New Jersey. Additionally, he worked in brokerage sales and boat sales at Jersey Marine in Somers Point, New Jersey from 2009 to 2011.

Mr. Crane graduated with a Bachelor of Science from Jacksonville University in June 2010.

About Twin Vee PowerCats Co.

Twin Vee PowerCats Co. has designed, built, and sold recreational power sport catamaran boats for over 27 years. Twin Vee's hull designs and engineering has placed the company on the leading edge of marine innovation. Twin Vee boats are known as "Best Riding Boats on the Water" because catamarans reduce drag, increase fuel efficiency, and offer boaters a more stable riding boat. Located in Fort Pierce Florida, Twin Vee's facility is 7.5-acres with several buildings totaling over 75,000 square feet. The Company currently employs approximately 180 people. Learn more at twinvee.com.

