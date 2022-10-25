Global marketing leader to revolutionize Sinequa's global marketing strategy

Enterprise Search leader Sinequa today announced the appointment of Wendy Lurrie as the company's new Chief Marketing Officer. In this new role, Lurrie will manage Sinequa's global marketing and brand strategy.

Lurrie brings over 30 years of experience to the role, with skills that span across the full spectrum of marketing disciplines, including brand, direct marketing, CRM, digital marketing, and integrated marketing. Before joining Sinequa, Lurrie served as Senior Vice President of Global Marketing at Medidata, a Dassault Systèmes company. Prior to that, Lurrie co-founded SPUR partners, a marketing and strategy consultancy, and has also held senior positions at global advertising agencies Grey, FCB and gyro (now Merkle).

Lurrie's appointment comes alongside Sinequa's North American expansion as the company grows its global presence while continuing to innovate, with the recent addition of industry-first Neural Search capabilities and its Workplace Search, built on Sinequa's SaaS search platform. The company also recently opened its new Aerospace and Federal Defense Business Unit, based in Huntsville, Alabama, led by Sinequa Senior Vice President Bob Lewis, and former US Marine Corps Colonel David Wallis.

Alexandre Bilger, CEO at Sinequa, said: "We are delighted to welcome Wendy to the Sinequa team. Wendy's deep expertise in helping companies build leading brands that inspire customers, build trust, and drive growth, is exactly the marketing leadership Sinequa needs as we expand our customer and partner ecosystem in North America and globally."

Sinequa's AI-powered search platform, optimized for Microsoft Azure, provides insights using deep learning, natural language processing, neural search, and knowledge mining. Sinequa delivers the features and capabilities necessary to accelerate the building and scaling of complex insight applications.

Wendy Lurrie, Chief Marketing Officer at Sinequa, commented: "I am very thrilled to join the Sinequa team. As a true technology innovator, Sinequa is redefining the search experience for enterprise users through advanced neural networks, artificial intelligence, and natural language understanding. I look forward to digging in, directing the marketing strategy, and using my skills to drive Sinequa forward as it grows its global leadership position."

About Sinequa

Sinequa serves both large and complex organizations with the most complete enterprise search, ever. Customers employ our intelligent search platform to connect all content (both text and data), derive meaning, learn from user interactions, and present information in context. This solves content chaos and informs employees through a single, secure interface. They get the knowledge, expertise, and insights needed to make informed decisions and do more, faster. These organizations accelerate innovation, reduce rework, foster collaboration, ensure compliance, and increase productivity. Become Information-Driven with Sinequa. For more information visit www.sinequa.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221025005548/en/

Contacts:

North America

Heather Racicot

Sinequa@resonancecrowd.com

+1 360-632-5616



UK

Jon Burch

Sinequa@resonancecrowd.com

0208 819 3170