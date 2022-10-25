Ditto.live: Lufthansa Digitizes Pre-Flight Checks with New iPad App Powered by Ditto

New crew app for iPad demonstrates the power of both the SwiftUI framework to develop native apps and Ditto's Intelligent Edge to enable offline data sync

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2022 / Ditto , creators of next-generation software that enables apps to synchronize data in real-time without internet connectivity, today announced it is powering a new app built by globally acting airline carrier Lufthansa AG that enables employees to sync important pre-flight data on iPad. The Crew App was built by Lufthansa using Apple's SwiftUI framework and is powered by Ditto's Intelligent Edge Platform , a cross-platform peer-to-peer (P2P) database that allows apps to sync with or without network connectivity. The app equips cabin crews with real-time data at their fingertips, assisting them as they search for dangerous or foreign objects, check emergency equipment like fire extinguishers and flashlights, and monitor service equipment. By digitizing traditional paper processes, Lufthansa crews can immediately react to updated data in the app regardless of network infrastructure, which can be non-existent in or around the aircraft and resulting in improved operations.

Bespoke enterprise apps empower organizations to do their best work, yet software developer roles often go unfilled and development costs continue to rise. In response, many try to leverage web applications or cross-platform frameworks or use developers that aren't up to date in mobile application languages. SwiftUI gives enterprises the ability to build their own user-friendly apps across all of Apple's platforms with the power of Apple's Swift programming language, using just one set of tools and APIs. Lufthansa specifically built this app to run natively on iPhone and iPad, leveraging advanced networking of BLE 5 and P2P Wi-Fi, which synthesize flawlessly with Ditto's Intelligent Edge to sync apps faster than ever before without the need for any additional hardware investment.

"Our partnership with Lufthansa underscores the importance of giving enterprises the ability to build their own apps using fewer resources and development costs, thanks to SwiftUI. Ditto's Intelligent Edge technology allows quick deployment with no special hardware or equipment needed, saving time and money all around," said Adam Fish, Ditto co-founder and CEO. "In addition, the digitization of Lufthansa's documents and processes is part of a broader movement to enable deskless workers access to the same tools and efficiencies that desk-bound workers have, and we're excited to continue to invest in that."

"Apple's SwiftUI framework helped us quickly and independently develop our own native iPad app, and Ditto helped us quickly deploy it to our crew's fleet of devices. This app enables us to efficiently support Crews with a comfortable device like an iPad, and we can rest assured that Ditto's Intelligent Edge ensures our data is always up to date, even when network connectivity is poor or altogether unavailable. We look forward to the growing partnership with Ditto as we continue to invest in digitization and offline-first mobile applications," said Michael Hack, Solution Architect, Lufthansa.

The Ditto Intelligent Edge Platform enables nearly any type of edge computing system to share data real-time in a mesh, and without a central server or hardware, processing information at the edge. This provides maximum flexibility to solve some of the toughest data communications challenges.

Ditto's technology gives enterprise customers powerful tools for frontline workers to collaborate in real-time. Industries include aviation, point-of-sale, emergency work, retail, hospitality, and entertainment, where seamless connectivity and real-time data sharing is essential. Ditto's customers include Japan Airlines, Etihad Airways, HugoApp, and the US Air Force.

By digitizing traditional paper processes that can be performed instead on iPad, Lufthansa and Ditto empower crews to do their job quickly and efficiently, from anywhere. The Crew App ensures that data is always synced and up to date, independent of network infrastructure, which can be non-existent inflight or between terminals.

Worldwide, more than 2 billion frontline workers comprise 80 percent of the world's workforce. Their technological needs have been largely underserved in favor of office workers' needs who make up just 20 percent of the workforce. By digitizing frontline workers, companies can boost the productivity, safety, and agility of their workforce, fueling their competitive advantage.

Ditto is a cross-platform, real-time database that allows mobile, web, IoT, and server apps to sync, even without internet connectivity.

The Ditto Intelligent Edge Platform is a complete solution that features an SDK with a peer-to-peer (P2P) mesh network, embedded database, and is capable of automatic conflict resolution, as well as a cloud database that can handle extreme resiliency, automatic scalability for handling unpredictable loads, and seamless integration via APIs. Ditto automatically manages the complexity of using multiple network transports, such as Bluetooth, P2P Wi-Fi, and Local Area Network, to find and connect to other devices and then synchronize any and all changes. With Ditto, your app will continue to operate in offline situations, and data can be shared without latency, resiliency, or security issues. Founded in 2018 and headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Ditto has secured investments from True Ventures and Amity Ventures. For more information, visit https://www.ditto.live/

