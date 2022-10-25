Maccabi's KSM Research and Innovation Center Announces Partnership with Rhino Health to Facilitate Healthcare Data Collaborations

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2022 / Rhino Health - the Boston-based leader in privacy-preserving distributed computing - and Kahn-Sagol-Maccabi (KSM) - the Research and Innovation Center of Maccabi Health Services, the leading HMO in Israel - have agreed to use the Rhino Health Platform to power collaboration between KSM and AI developers across the healthcare ecosystem.

The combination of Rhino Health's technology and KSM's data & expertise has significant potential for advancing medical science while simultaneously protecting the privacy of the underlying patient data. KSM's longitudinal data on its millions of members as well as its biobank, the largest in Israel, makes them one of the leading collaboration partners, globally, for scientists, researchers, academic institutions, pharmaceutical companies, startups, and tech companies. These collaborators are able to train models across a variety of use cases from drug development to early disease detection. The Rhino Health Platform is a complete end-to-end privacy-preserving distributed computation platform, with federated learning capabilities, enabling healthcare innovators to collaborate across institutions in a secure manner without moving data. Using the Rhino Health Platform, developers will be able to train their models on KSM data.

This type of privacy-preserving collaboration helps lower the barriers to further deploying AI in healthcare. AI developers need broad data sets to effectively train their models. Institutions would like to improve care by facilitating the development of these models, but they simultaneously want to ensure the privacy of their patients' data. The risks of reidentification, shared data, and breaches have made healthcare organizations rightly conservative. Using novel techniques like the Federated Learning methodology of the Rhino Health Platform, however, makes it possible to collaborate while avoiding these barriers.

"Healthcare is on the verge of a transformative change, with the introduction of artificial intelligence models. However, we are not there yet. This is partially due to the difficulty in adopting novel algorithms that were developed on non-diverse populations, usually based on one source of data," said Dr. Tal Patalon, Head of KSM Maccabi's Research and Innovation Center. "We have to be vigilant and fiercely protect patient privacy when it comes to sensitive health data. Federated Learning, or put simply, the ability to train a model on different data sets without exposing them to any of the parties involved, is the road forward that can overcome the significant barrier we face today with Big Data research."

"KSM is well-positioned to add tremendous value to the field of healthcare AI development given its data asset leadership. We are glad for the chance to deepen our relationship with Dr. Patalon and the team at KSM as we facilitate collaborations with partners across the healthcare ecosystem," said Rhino Health co-founder and CEO, Ittai Dayan.

About Rhino Health

Rhino Health offers healthcare organizations and data scientists an end-to-end distributed computing platform, which enables data collaboration while protecting patient data privacy. Rhino Health's Platform utilizes Federated Learning, leaving data at rest at each site, thus lowering the barrier to wider adoption of AI in healthcare and making multi-site collaboration seamless. Users can tap into a network of over a dozen leading medical centers around the world, centrally performing data pre-processing, harmonization, model training & validation, and results analysis with no data ever leaving any medical center's firewall. The Rhino Health Platform is being used in a variety of disciplines including neurology, oncology, pediatrics, and radiology. The company is headquartered in Boston, with an R&D center in Tel Aviv.

https://www.rhinohealth.com

About Kahn-Sagol-Maccabi (KSM)

Kahn-Sagol-Maccabi (KSM) is the Research and Innovation Center of Maccabi Healthcare Services, Israel's leading HMO. KSM has a unique access to Maccabi's professional abilities and medical knowledge, including a large database of 2.6 million members with 30 years of data collection. KSM's activities throughout a wide range of health areas affecting patients worldwide through several arms. First, an Innovation & Big Data arm, utilizing advanced data sources and AI technologies. Additionally, KSM founded Israel's largest Biobank which has over 800,000 samples collected. KSM also operates a Clinical Research unit, and a highly awarded Epidemiological Research department. KSM leads advanced global health improvements collaborating with well-known researchers, academic institutions, pharmaceutical companies, startups, and tech companies to promote medical breakthroughs, as well as cooperation within the global health ecosystem allowing groundbreaking discoveries and solutions - shaping the future of health.

www.ksminnovation.com

