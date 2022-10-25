Cambridge Global: John DeLoche on Investing in a Human-Connected Approach to Digital Engagement

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2022 / As tech innovation in the form of artificial intelligence continues to level up the customer journey, modern companies are prioritizing better human connection in their digital engagement strategies to build more meaningful and mutually valuable relationships with their customers. John DeLoche, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Invictus Growth Partners , a leading San Francisco-based tech buyout and growth equity firm, states, "When you call your bank or healthcare provider, you want to talk to a person, not an automated system that takes too long to navigate. AI technology can route you to real people faster, which leads to a better experience."

Having invested in fintech, cybersecurity, cloud software, and enterprise artificial intelligence companies for close to 20 years, John DeLoche notes that the increasing demand for high performance in digital engagement also demands higher levels of security requirements. Transitioning from simple customer transactions to more comprehensive customer experiences requires sharp attention to data protection to meet savvy consumers' expectations.

He cites purpose-built companies like LinkLive as setting the industry standard for elevated digital communications strategies that center on better and lasting relationships with customers. "As the most secure AI-enabled CCaaS platform, their complete-platform solution is a clear differentiator in the space," says DeLoche.

As more organizations embrace the future of digital customer engagement, they know that customers will expect enhanced protection around their data. LinkLive now works with 750 banks and healthcare organizations in the U.S. by offering market-leading security that builds trust.

Invictus Co-Founder and Managing Partner, William Nettles , also stated that "companies like LinkLive create hyper-personal customer experiences while providing the highest standards for security and trust in digital engagement - their mission is to truly transform customer engagement practices."

John DeLoche concludes that advances in technology don't have to create distance and complexity for users. Companies will continue to leverage machine learning, and the savviest of them will keep the value of human-connected interactions at the forefront of their evolution.

