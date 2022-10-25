Company will also be demoing its singular SaaS solution for patient recruitment, Trialbee Honey, in Basel as well as at OCT Nordics, OCT DACH, and CNS Summit events

Trialbee, the leader in data and technology-based patient recruitment and enrollment for clinical trials, is leading three panels on patient recruitment and real-world data (RWD) at the Festival of Biologics, scheduled for Nov. 2-4 at Congress Center in Basel, Switzerland.

Patient recruitment is a new focus for the festival this year, along with exploring trial planning and data capture. Trialbee Strategic Advisor and Clinical Research Operations Executive Lollo Eriksson is leading the Festival of Biologics Clinical Trials track and involved in three panel discussions:

RWD in New Drug Development: The Awakening Giant from CD-id to Launch: 9:35 a.m. CET on Nov. 2 (moderator)

9:35 a.m. CET on Nov. 2 (moderator) Embedding Patient Engagement as a Driver of Recruitment: 2:20 p.m. CET on Nov. 3 (moderator)

2:20 p.m. CET on Nov. 3 (moderator) Integrated Real World Data (RWD) and Social Media Synergies: 3:20 p.m. CET on Nov. 3 (speaker)

"As a global leader in software-driven patient recruitment and enrollment, Trialbee has been on the front lines of transformation across a traditionally service-oriented industry," says Eriksson, whose areas of focus include patient engagement and novel cost-effective recruitment strategies. "We are very much looking forward to creating new partnerships and tackling the challenges the Pharmaceutical industry and CROs face in clinical studies with our expertise and technology."

Prior to joining Trialbee, Eriksson spent 30 years with Merck Co., Inc. leading clinical pharmacology, clinical research development, and clinical research operations, as well as nine years in executive leadership in CRO businesses focused on study feasibility, study startup, patient recruitment, and healthcare alliances and acquisitions.

The Festival of Biologics is billed as Europe's most exciting biologics event, bringing together pharma and biotech, academics and research institutes, and partners across the value chain to discuss the latest in biologic drug discovery, development, manufacturing, pricing and market access, and clinical trials. The festival is just one of the major Q4 industry conferences at which the company will demo Trialbee Honey, the company's flagship product that converts a study's potential patients into enrolled patients and provides real-time and predictive analytics from initial interest through randomization.

Trialbee will also attend and demo Trialbee Honey at a few other significant industry events this fall, including Outsourcing in Clinical Trials (OCT) Nordics 2022 (10/25-10/26, booth 11A) in Copenhagen, Collaborating For Novel Solutions (CNS) Summit (11/17-11/20, booth 50) in Boca Raton, Fla., and Outsourcing in Clinical Trials OCT DACH (11/30-12/1, booth 19) in Munich.

Since its launch in October 2021, Trialbee Honey has been used to screen well over 500,000 patients at more than 1,100 research sites in 20 countries and in 25 languages, providing unprecedented tracking and measurement of all recruitment activities while optimizing enrollment timelines through real-time analytics. Sponsors have used Trialbee Honey to send more than 115,000 emails and 35,000 SMS messages to patients and perform more than 20,000 telehealth qualification sessions.

"Time and again, our partner sites are improving enrollment outcomes and avoiding unnecessary delays and costs," says Trialbee CEO Matt Walz. "Our software is purpose-built for the next generation of clinical research recruitment."

To schedule a demo of Trialbee Honey, including the recently released, real-time reporting module Honey Analytics, email solutions@trialbee.com.

About Trialbee

Trialbee is the leading global data and technology platform for patient recruitment and enrollment in clinical trials. Trialbee Hive operationalizes real world data (RWD) and applies data science to find patients globally. Trialbee Honey simplifies the journey into clinical research for patients, reduces the burden of enrolling patients for sites and provides real-time, data-driven insights to sponsors and CROs so they can optimize enrollment timelines. Partnering with sponsors, CROs, and virtual/decentralized sites, and software providers, Trialbee is achieving patient enrollment goals and driving enhancements in diversity in clinical trial populations. We are the smartest way to match and enroll patients for your clinical trial. For more information, visit http://www.trialbee.com or contact us at solutions@trialbee.com.

