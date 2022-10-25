Manc secured $50 million in an Investment Commitment from GEM Digital Limited as a strategic partner.

Istanbul, Turkey--(Newsfile Corp. - October 25, 2022) - Manc (Mancium), a mobile game company, has announced that it has secured an investment commitment from GEM Digital Limited for its utility token Mancium. Manc is a mobile game development company that has already released 3 mobile games and reached 3M+ downloads.





GEM Digital Limited x M.A.N.C

The Mancium token is the utility token of Manc Games and represents a next-generation public blockchain solution. Mancium also powers the overall Manc Ecosystem, with its utility spreading from market platform for in-app purchases, special in-game events, and to the ability to collect supplies for Manc Academy.

In addition, Mancium will have unique uses and capabilities in the Meta versions of Manc Games.

Mancium has already listed on 10 global CEXs and has 10K+ holders. Through this funding, Manc aims to expand its uses-making it more accessible to the general population. As GEM Digital is an established investment firm in the digital markets, this is a significant milestone in pushing Manc to become more mainstream. Manc is preparing for the listing of its token in 2-3 more T1 CEXs Q4 2022.

"This commitment from GEM Digital will push Manc a step closer to becoming a global gaming company. Not just in the mobile game app industry, but in the game ecosystem as well' said Manc CEO and Founder Halit Emre Aydin.

About Manc

MANC, the fastest-growing initiative in Turkey and the MENA region, has already reached millions of users with its mobile games. MANC is now adapting its games, along with other projects, to be compatible with Metaverse and blockchain technology. MANC turns classic games into mobile applications with unique perspectives and visionary scenarios. MANC games (and other applications) have been downloaded by millions of users across 23 countries, with an expected growth rate to achieve 25+ million downloads by 2023.

About GEM Digital Limited

GEM Digital Limited is a digital asset investment firm. Based in The Bahamas, the firm actively sources, structures, and invests in utility tokens listed on over 30 CEXs and DEXs globally.

