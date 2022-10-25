Appointment comes as Kroll expands its advisory services internationally with the addition of new tech-enabled solutions

Kroll, the leading independent provider of risk and financial advisory solutions, today announced the appointment of Giles Derry as President of the Governance and Risk Advisory (GRA) practice based in London. In his new leadership role, Giles is responsible for the GRA practice's international growth strategy. This includes the expansion of our footprint into new geographies, the addition of new resources and the ongoing innovation of solutions that address business-critical risk issues.

In 2020, Giles joined Kroll following the acquisition of Blackrock Expert Services Group where he was chief executive officer. During his tenure there, he tripled the company's size. Giles has more than 17 years of experience as a private equity investor supporting organizations to maximize the value they deliver to clients and shareholders. Giles led the growth plans for Kroll's Expert Services group globally, introducing changes to operations, new offices and enhanced expert advisory and disputes solutions to better align with clients' needs.

Made up of over 1,700 experts around the world, the GRA practice continues to grow with the addition of senior-level professionals across areas including Expert Services, Investigations Disputes and Restructuring, and in expanded locations in Asia Pacific, Europe, the Americas and the Middle East.

Shai Waisman, President, Kroll, commented:

"Our clients come to Kroll to stay ahead of all aspects of risk to their enterprise. Under Giles' leadership, the Governance and Risk Advisory practice will continue to protect our clients and their value and continue its reputation as the trusted advisor in all aspects of risk."

Giles Derry, President of Kroll's Governance and Risk Advisory practice commented:

"Our goal is to help identify and address the risks that are most impactful to our clients, and we will expand our portfolio of capabilities in the process. Our growth plans dovetail with the growing complexity and increasing regulations affecting everyone. I look forward to this next chapter and enhancing how the Governance and Risk Advisory practice operates and delivers for clients."

