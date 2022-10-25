Approximately 1 million voters had the opportunity to cast their votes privately and securely during the recent 2022 Ontario Municipal Elections using Scytl's end-to-end verifiable online voting technology. Scytl is proud to have partnered with many of the largest municipalities who adopted secure online voting this year, including the City of Markham, Vaughan, Greater Sudbury and Sarnia, among many others. As a result, Scytl has consolidated its position as the leading online voting provider in Canada.

Of note in these elections, online voting participation surpassed that of paper voting in the municipality of Vaughan, who had adopted the technology for the first time this year. Over half of all votes across the municipalities were cast online, and in Markham, paper voting only accounted for 5% of total participation, highlighting a clear preference for the ease and accessibility of online voting.

Scytl's online voting solution, Invote, offered municipalities a completely end-to-end verifiable election, meaning every step and process could be reviewed to confirm that complete security and integrity were maintained at all times. End-to-end encryption was employed to ensure that ballots remain secure from the moment they were cast until they were tabulated for the final results, and digital signatures ensured that ballots were cast only by eligible voters.

Scytl has a long history of supporting Ontario municipalities and has helped them modernize their election experiences since 2014. In 2018, Scytl's online voting solutions were used by over 100 municipalities, helping deliver accurate results in less than 10 minutes, on average. When surveyed about the online voting process in 2018, 96% of respondents remarked being satisfied or very satisfied with the experience, and a majority of voters noted that voting online was convenient.1

About Scytl Election Technologies

Scytl, part of the Paragon Group's Innovative Solutions Ecosystem, is leading digital transformation and innovation in elections around the world. Its state-of-the-art technology, implemented with precision to guarantee the highest levels of security, transparency and accessibility, has allowed more than 30 countries to trust in the knowledge and expertise of the company, protected by more than 50 international patents. For further information about Scytl, visit https://www.scytl.com

About Paragon Group

Paragon Group is a leading provider of Customer Communications, Identification, Graphics Services and Office Services. The Group has a turnover of €1.5 billion and more than 9,000 employees. Paragon Group combines generations of experience with the latest innovations in technology and smart data to enable responsive and meaningful interactions between organisations and their customers. For further information about Paragon Group, visit www.paragon-europe.com.

1Goodman, Nicole, and Bella Harvey. 2022, Internet Voting Study Report: Key Findings and Recommendations

