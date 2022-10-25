Regulatory News:

SMAIO (Software, Machines and Adaptative Implants in Orthopaedics Euronext Growth Paris ISIN: FR0014005I80 Ticker: ALSMA) (Paris:ALSMA)a French player specialized in complex spine surgery with a global offer comprising software, adaptative implants and related services, today announced the success of its two European educational programs held in September 2022.

An integral part of its i-kontrol offer via its i-learn module, the purpose of the"Sagittal Alignment Academy" training programs provided by SMAIO is to disseminate the concepts and techniques developed by the Company through an approach based on the study of practical cases. During the month of September 2022, SMAIO organized two Sagittal Alignment Academy programs for its European clients. The conferences were held in Copenhagen for Northern Europe and in Madrid for Southern Europe.

All in all, some thirty participating surgeons spent one day studying actual cases that required an appropriate spine realignment strategy, including a half-day attending "cad labs" where they used SMAIO's implants and instruments in conditions close to those encountered during real surgery.

Following these sessions, the surgeons were given an opportunity to try out the i-kontrol platform with the assistance of SMAIO's experts. They can thus plan one or several surgical procedures with the KEOPS balance analyzer 3D software, use a patient-specific union rod related to the planning and perform the planned spine realignment with Kheiron implants. The secure transfer of data and the long-term analysis of the results obtained can be carried out via the KEOPS data management platform. The goal, following this first i-kontrol experience, is to offer long-term collaboration based on the execution of planned surgical procedures and the use of anonymized patient data to improve the quality of care provided to patients.

Another Sagittal Alignment Academy training program is planned for the United States, the world's largest spine market, in Dallas in November.

Philippe ROUSSOULY, Chairman and CEO of SMAIO, commented: "The Sagittal Alignment Academy educational programs represent amazing opportunities to accelerate the dissemination of SMAIO's holistic approach. We are proud of the success of these first two training programs in Europe that enabled the many surgeons present to try out our i-perform offer. Their feedback confirms the pertinence of our disruptive positioning. We are eager to help European surgeons use our i-kontrol platform, and to present our solutions to North American surgeons in November in Dallas

About SMAIO

A precursor in the use of clinical data and imaging of the spine, SMAIO designs global solutions for spine surgery specialists. The Company has recognized expertise thanks to KEOPS, its Big Data management software that has become a global reference with more than 100,000 patient cases documented.

SMAIO offers spine surgeons a comprehensive platform, I-Kontrol, incorporating planning, implants and related services, enabling them to treat spinal pathologies in a safe, effective and lasting way.

SMAIO is positioned at the forefront of innovation with the ambition of providing surgeons with the first active robotic solution enabling a high level of performance and repeatability to be achieved.

Based in Lyon, France, SMAIO benefits from the skill and expertise of more than 30 highly specialized staff.

For further information, please visit our website: www.smaio.com

Listing market: Euronext Growth Paris

ISIN: FR0014005I80

Mnemonic: ALSMA

