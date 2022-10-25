The "EMEA Market Outlook Electric Vehicles and Charging Infrastructure 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

With the increase in electrification, in most countries in the EMEA region, the number of EVs is expected to increase dramatically in the coming years. This in turn will lead to a higher number of private charging points, specifically in the residential sector.

With stricter directives for electrification, released under the European Green Deal in July 2021, coming into play, many more countries have started investing in their charging infrastructure. This includes chargers installed in residential, destination and en route applications specifically.

To meet country-level electrification targets, many Charging Point Operators (CPOs) and businesses are shifting their focus on installing charging points across major roads, highways and destination locations. Chargers installed in these locations will mostly include DC charging.

There is significant growth to be seen in the DC 0-30kW category with a CAGR of 102% from 2020 -2030. Most of these chargers will be deployed in workplaces, depots and multi-family homes. This increase is largely due to the up-and-coming V2G technology which is highly likely to gain some market share in the future.

AC chargers, with capacity less than 11 kW, will eventually lose market share in the public charging landscape except in a few countries like the UK, where on-street charging is very much in focus.

Public charging infrastructure in most countries is shifting from low power 50kW DC to higher capacities of DC, whereas for private charging, most governments such as Germany are incentivizing the installation of AC charging points with capacity 11 kW or more.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Definitions

2. Executive Summary

3. EV Charging Policies Incentives

I. E-Mobility Targets and Milestones

II. EVSE incentives of leading Markets in EMEA

4. Market Sizing

I. Electric Vehicles

II. Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure

5. Competitive Analysis

I. Market Shares

II. Top Suppliers

6. Market Trends

I. Policies, Incentives Plans

II. Mergers Acquisitions

III. Technology Innovation

Companies Mentioned

ABB

ABL Mobility

Alfen

Bosch

BP Pulse

Chargeit Mobility

Chargepoint

Compleo Charging Solutions

CTEK Mobility

DBT

Delta

Easee

Efacec

EO Charging

EV Box

G- Mobility

Garo

Heidelberger

IES-Synergy

Kempower

Lafon

Mennekes

MyEnergi

NewMotion

Podpoint

Schneider Electric

Swarco

Tesla

Tritium

Ubitricity

Wallbox

Zaptec

