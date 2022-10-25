Mary Kay Inc., one of the world's innovative skincare companies, has announced a new partnership with the European Society for Dermatological Research (ESDR) with its registered office in Geneva, Switzerland, to award grants to researchers at the 51st Annual ESDR Meeting. The congress took place between September 28 October 1, 2022, in person with the sessions recorded and available on-demand after the congress.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221025005847/en/

"Women are seeking more advanced at-home beauty treatment options and our Upstream Innovation team is meeting this need by designing new products that provide compelling skin benefits. Participation at international conferences like ESDR is one way we share and learn about the latest advancements in skincare science to remain relevant in our research efforts and build industry-wide connections," said Dr. Lucy Gildea, Chief Innovation Officer, Product Science at Mary Kay. (Credit: Mary Kay Inc.)

Mary Kay will be awarding two $20,000 grants to researchers conducting groundbreaking and innovative studies in skin health or skin diseases, for which eligible applicants can apply through December 9, 2022. Winners will be announced during a special virtual event this coming March preceding the inaugural meeting of the First International Societies for Investigative Dermatology conference in May. With these funds, Mary Kay hopes to empower researchers to uncover new perspectives and interventional strategies in dermatology.

Mary Kay presented exciting new findings at the 51st annual ESDR meeting as part of its ongoing research focused on the biology of skin aging. The team explored the changes over time that impact the eye, specifically the upper eyelid. Over time, the upper eyelid contours begin to sag, leading to a droopy or hooded appearance. Currently, only in-office options have been shown to significantly improve the appearance of droopy lids. At the annual meeting, Geetha Kalahasti, Associate Principal Scientist, Upstream Research, Clinical Scientific Credentialing at Mary Kay shared the results of a clinical study that evaluated the effectiveness of a cosmetic formulation containing botanical extracts as a topical solution to treat droopy lids. Botanical extracts targeted three main components that contribute to the effect dermal matrix degradation, weakening of the upper eyelid retractor, and shifting of upper eyelid fat pads. The findings showed significant improvement in eyelid droopiness and contouring, providing a promising at-home cosmetic solution to the droopy eye concern. Two independent board-certified dermatologists evaluated the clinical images and confirmed the results to be compelling.

"Women are seeking more advanced at-home beauty treatment options and our Upstream Innovation team is meeting this need by designing new products that provide compelling skin benefits. This is just one of the many ways we meet and exceed consumer expectations," said Dr. Lucy Gildea, Chief Innovation Officer, Product Science at Mary Kay. "Participation at international conferences like ESDR is one way we share and learn about the latest advancements in skincare science to remain relevant in our research efforts, build industry-wide connections, and establish Mary Kay as a global leader in skin science."

ESDR supports investigative dermatology with the goal of improving the health of patients who are suffering from skin disorders. The annual European Society for Dermatological Research (ESDR) Conference is held in Europe each year every September. The content of this year's annual ESDR meeting included guest lectures from internationally recognized scientists, oral presentations from peer-reviewed abstracts, cutting-edge "frontier" talks in skin science, educational symposia on a wide range of topics, electronic presentations of posters, and interactive workshop-type sessions. With an attendance of over 1,100 registered delegates from 51 countries, the ESDR annual meeting attracts scientists from all over the world with an interest in dermatology to discover the latest basic, clinical, and translational research findings.

"On behalf of the ESDR board, we would like to thank Mary Kay for its support of the ESDR and its generous contribution to ESDR activities. A key objective of our Society is to promote innovative research in investigative dermatology and to support researchers' activities in translational skin research. We are honored, grateful, and delighted to have Mary Kay as part of this effort," said Eli Sprecher, Chair of the Scientific Program Committee of ESDR.

ABOUT MARY KAY

One of the original glass ceiling breakers, Mary Kay Ash founded her dream beauty company in 1963 with one goal: enriching women's lives. That dream has blossomed into a multibillion-dollar company with millions of independent sales force members in nearly 40 countries. As an entrepreneurship development company, Mary Kay is committed to empowering women on their journey through education, mentorship, advocacy, networking, and innovation. Mary Kay is dedicated to investing in the science behind beauty and manufacturing cutting-edge skincare, color cosmetics, nutritional supplements, and fragrances. Mary Kay believes in enriching lives today for a sustainable tomorrow, partnering with organizations from around the world focusing on promoting business excellence, supporting cancer research, advancing gender equality, protecting survivors of domestic abuse, beautifying our communities, and encouraging children to follow their dreams. Learn more at marykayglobal.com, find us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn, or follow us on Twitter.

ABOUT THE EUROPEAN SOCIETY FOR DERMATOLOGICAL RESEARCH (ESDR)

The European Society for Dermatological Research (ESDR), founded in 1970, is a non-profit organization promoting basic and clinical science related to dermatology. The ESDR is the largest investigative dermatology society in Europe with a current membership of about 1100. By supporting investigative dermatology and skin research, the ESDR contributes to an in-depth understanding of skin homeostasis and towards improving the health of patients suffering from skin and venereal diseases. The ESDR facilitates the exchange of information relevant to investigative dermatology between clinicians and scientists worldwide. The ESDR also organizes educational events throughout the year to further knowledge in dermatological research. For more information, please visit: https://esdr.org/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221025005847/en/

Contacts:

Mary Kay Inc. Corporate Communications

marykay.com/newsroom

972.687.5332 or media@mkcorp.com