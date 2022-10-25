Covis Pharma Announces Positive Topline Results from the AVANT Phase 3 Clinical Trial Showing Significant Improvement in Patients with Moderate to Severe Stable COPD

ZUG, Switzerland, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Covis Pharma Group ("Covis"), a global specialty pharmaceutical company that markets therapeutic solutions for patients with life-threatening conditions and chronic illnesses, today announced positive topline results from the AVANT phase 3 clinical trial for Duaklir (aclidinium bromide 400µg /formoterol 12µg twice-daily) and Eklira (aclidinium bromide 400µg twice-daily) - known as Tudorza in the U.S. This 24-week study achieved statistically significant and clinically important outcomes for all key endpoint measures of efficacy in adult patients with moderate to severe stable chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).



The primary efficacy endpoints of the study were a change in baseline of FEV 1 of the 1-hour morning post-dose FEV 1 for aclidinium/formoterol versus aclidinium, and the change from baseline of the morning pre-dose FEV 1 of aclidinium/formoterol versus formoterol and aclidinium versus placebo.

A total of 1,060 patients with moderate to severe stable COPD were included in the trial. Seventy percent of the participants were from China, with other participants coming from Taiwan, India, Vietnam, and the Philippines. Patients were randomized equally to placebo, aclidinium bromide monotherapy (Eklira), aclidinium bromide/formoterol fumarate combination therapy (Duaklir), and monotherapy formoterol for a 24-week period. There were no new safety concerns raised in the study and the findings were consistent with the known safety profiles of aclidinium bromide and aclidinium bromide/formoterol. The safety and tolerability of both aclidinium and aclidinium/formoterol were comparable to placebo.

AstraZeneca, who performed the study, transferred its global rights for Duaklir and Eklira to Covisin November 2021.

"The positive results from this phase 3 clinical trial demonstrate a promising step to expand our global respiratory portfolio into important new regions," said Raghav Chari, PhD, Chief Innovation Officer at Covis Pharma. "These data further strengthen our confidence in these two medicines and support our intent to pursue the regulatory path to make these treatment options available to a broader population of COPD patients."



Detailed results of the study are planned for future publication. A full analysis of the AVANT data is ongoing with complete results to be provided, or submitted with the AVANT NDA, to the China Food and Drug Administration (CFDA).

About the Medicines

Eklira (aclidinium bromide) and Duaklir (aclidinium bromide/formoterol) are inhaled respiratory medicines used for the maintenance treatment of COPD. Eklira is a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), which is marketed in the US as Tudorza and in some countries as Bretaris. Duaklir is a combination therapy that contains both a LAMA and a long-acting beta2-agonist (LABA). It is marketed in some countries as Brimica. Both medicines are presented as a dry powder for oral inhalation and are delivered via a breath-actuated multi-dose dry powder inhaler, Genuair (Pressair in the US).

About Covis Pharma

Covis Pharma, founded in 2011 and headquartered in Luxembourg, is a global specialty pharmaceutical company that markets therapeutic solutions for patients with life-threatening conditions and chronic illnesses. Additional information on the Company is available at www.covispharma.com .

Media Contact

