Trinity Bank N.A.: Trinity Bank Reports 2022 3rd Quarter Return on Equity of 15.99%

FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2022 / Trinity Bank N.A. (OTCIQ PINK:TYBT) today announced operating results for the third quarter and the nine months ending September 30, 2022.

Results of Operation

For the third quarter 2022, Trinity Bank, N.A. reported Net Income after Taxes of $1,866,000, an increase of 26.4% over third quarter 2021 earnings of $1,476,000. Earnings per diluted common share for the third quarter 2022 amounted to $1.64, an increase of 26.2% over third quarter 2021 results of $1.30 per diluted common share.

For the first nine months of 2022, Net Income after Taxes was $5,156,000, an increase of 21.9% over the first nine months of 2021 results of $4,230,000. Earnings per diluted common share for the first nine months of 2022 were $4.53, an increase of 20.8% over the first nine months of 2021 results of $3.75 per diluted common share.

CEO Matt R. Opitz stated, "We are pleased with 3Q 2022 results which represent our most profitable quarter since inception in 2003. We are especially proud of our employees who continue to demonstrate their willingness to go above and beyond when it comes to meeting the needs of our customers."

While we continue to experience global economic uncertainty, a rapidly rising rate environment and a controversial upcoming mid-term election, we remain encouraged by the performance and resilience of the North Texas market. Despite the sense that a deeper economic slow-down is inevitable, we have yet to see any deterioration in our loan portfolio. Further, we continue to see good loan demand both from our existing customer base as well as new opportunities with quality prospects."

Matt R. Opitz further commented, "While the rising rate environment has certainly helped to increase our interest income, we remain committed to paying as much as we can for deposits instead of as little as we can get away with. Trinity Bank is currently offering a number of deposit products with rates well above most of our local competition."

"Trinity Bank is positioned to perform well in an unsettled economic time with a strong capital base as well as significantly above average profitability and efficiency."

Trinity Bank Third Quarter 2022 Earnings

TRINITY BANK N.A.

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Quarter Ended Nine Months Ending September 30 % September 30 % EARNINGS SUMMARY 2022 2021 Change 2022 2021 Change Interest income $ 4,588 $ 3,692 24.3 % $ 11,951 $ 11,153 7.2 % Interest expense 607 150 304.7 % 1,021 426 139.7 % Net Interest Income 3,981 3,542 12.4 % 10,930 10,727 1.9 % Service charges on deposits 58 56 3.6 % 182 169 7.7 % Other income 114 111 2.7 % 342 309 10.7 % Total Non Interest Income 172 167 3.0 % 524 478 9.6 % Salaries and benefits expense 1,290 1,127 14.5 % 3,385 3,166 6.9 % Occupancy and equipment expense 163 121 34.7 % 383 359 6.7 % Other expense 495 430 15.1 % 1,631 1,340 21.7 % Total Non Interest Expense 1,948 1,678 16.1 % 5,399 4,865 11.0 % Pretax pre-provision income 2,205 2,031 8.6 % 6,055 6,340 -4.5 % Gain on sale of securities (19 ) 0 N/M (19 ) 0 N/M Provision for Loan Losses 0 290 -100.0 % 0 1,390 -100.0 % Earnings before income taxes 2,186 1,741 25.6 % 6,036 4,950 21.9 % Provision for income taxes 320 265 N/M 880 720 22.2 % Net Earnings $ 1,866 $ 1,476 26.4 % $ 5,156 $ 4,230 21.9 % Basic earnings per share 1.71 1.36 25.5 % 4.72 3.91 20.9 % Basic weighted average shares 1,094 1,086 1,092 1,083 outstanding Diluted earnings per share - estimate 1.64 1.30 25.5 % 4.53 3.75 20.8 % Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 1,140 1,132 1,138 1,129 Average for Quarter Average for Nine Months September 30 % September 30 BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY 2022 2021 Change 2022 2021 Change Total loans $ 266,041 $ 249,471 6.6 % $ 255,376 $ 257,795 -0.9 % Total short term investments 50,091 26,122 91.8 % 36,569 22,017 66.1 % Total investment securities 143,746 113,914 26.2 % 142,937 101,540 40.8 % Earning assets 459,878 389,507 18.1 % 434,882 381,352 14.0 % Total assets 467,859 395,762 18.2 % 442,387 387,645 14.1 % Noninterest bearing deposits 177,293 143,056 23.9 % 165,891 140,044 18.5 % Interest bearing deposits 246,907 207,369 19.1 % 232,636 203,647 14.2 % Total deposits 424,200 350,425 21.1 % 398,527 343,691 16.0 % Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements 0 0 N/M 0 81 N/M Shareholders' equity $ 46,676 $ 41,723 11.9 % $ 45,217 $ 40,390 12.0 %

TRINITY BANK N.A.

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Average for Quarter Ending Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, Dec 31, Sept. 30, BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 Total loans $ 266,041 $ 255,951 $ 240,831 $ 236,698 $ 222,400 Total PPP loans 0 $ 0 3,062 11,585 27,071 Total short term investments 50,091 30,993 28,809 33,497 26,122 Total investment securities 143,746 142,743 142,717 128,283 113,914 Earning assets 459,878 429,687 415,419 410,063 389,507 Total assets 467,859 437,237 421,711 416,766 395,762 Noninterest bearing deposits 177,293 164,965 154,029 170,822 143,056 Interest bearing deposits 246,907 229,986 221,868 215,287 207,369 Total deposits 424,200 394,951 375,897 386,109 350,425 Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements 0 0 0 0 0 Shareholders' equity $ 46,676 $ 45,059 $ 44,456 $ 43,113 $ 41,723

Quarter Ended Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, Dec 31, Sept. 30, HISTORICAL EARNINGS SUMMARY 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 Interest income less PPP $ 4,588 $ 3,763 $ 3,321 $ 3,302 $ 3,162 PPP interest and fees 0 0 278 245 530 Interest expense 607 248 165 159 150 Net Interest Income 3,981 3,515 3,434 3,388 3,542 Service charges on deposits 58 62 59 58 56 Other income 114 126 106 108 111 Total Non Interest Income 172 188 165 166 167 Salaries and benefits expense 1,290 1,096 999 1,009 1,127 Occupancy and equipment expense 163 111 110 108 121 Other expense 495 536 600 540 430 Total Non Interest Expense 1,948 1,743 1,709 1,657 1,678 Pretax pre-provision income 2,205 1,960 1,890 1,897 2,031 Gain on sale of securities (19 ) 0 0 0 0 Gain on sale of foreclosed assets 0 0 0 0 0 Gain on sale of other assets 0 0 0 0 0 Provision for Loan Losses 0 0 0 0 290 Earnings before income taxes 2,186 1,960 1,890 1,897 1,741 Provision for income taxes 320 280 280 305 265 Net Earnings $ 1,866 $ 1,680 $ 1,610 $ 1,592 $ 1,476 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.64 $ 1.47 $ 1.42 $ 1.41 $ 1.30

TRINITY BANK N.A.

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Ending Balance Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, Dec 31, Sept. 30, HISTORICAL BALANCE SHEET 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 Total loans $ 265,811 $ 267,163 $ 247,358 $ 240,283 $ 228,976 Total PPP loans 0 - - 9,380 20,911 Total short term investments 58,084 19,635 39,776 41,153 34,818 Total investment securities 136,114 142,834 138,793 137,387 117,844 Total earning assets 460,009 429,632 425,927 428,203 402,549 Allowance for loan losses (4,314 ) (4,314 ) (4,314 ) (4,306 ) (4,306 ) Premises and equipment 1,976 2,019 2,065 2,118 2,179 Other Assets 11,957 11,260 10,557 5,802 6,803 Total assets 469,628 438,597 434,235 431,817 407,225 Noninterest bearing deposits 181,436 170,661 158,072 167,497 148,238 Interest bearing deposits 248,475 226,141 233,142 218,611 214,162 Total deposits 429,911 396,802 391,214 386,108 362,400 Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements 0 0 0 0 0 Other Liabilities 2,794 1,474 2,033 1,181 1,834 Total liabilities 432,705 398,276 393,247 387,289 364,234 Shareholders' Equity Actual 46,712 45,830 44,093 43,113 41,465 Unrealized Gain/Loss - AFS (9,789 ) (5,509 ) (3,105 ) 1,415 1,526 Total Equity $ 36,923 $ 40,321 $ 40,988 $ 44,528 $ 42,991

Quarter Ending Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, Dec 31, Sept. 30, NONPERFORMING ASSETS 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 Nonaccrual loans $ 195 $ 211 $ 239 $ 259 $ 279 Restructured loans $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Other real estate & foreclosed assets $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Total nonperforming assets $ 195 $ 211 $ 239 $ 259 $ 279 Accruing loans past due 30-89 days $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 $ 600 Total nonperforming assets as a percentage of loans and foreclosed assets 0.07 % 0.08 % 0.10 % 0.11 % 0.12 %

TRINITY BANK N.A.

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Quarter Ending ALLOWANCE FOR Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, Dec 31, Sept. 30, LOAN LOSSES 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 Balance at beginning of period $ 4,314 $ 4,314 $ 4,306 $ 4,306 $ 4,016 Loans charged off 0 0 0 0 0 Loan recoveries 0 0 8 0 0 Net (charge-offs) recoveries 0 0 8 0 0 Provision for loan losses 0 0 0 0 290 Balance at end of period $ 4,314 $ 4,314 $ 4,314 $ 4,306 $ 4,306 Allowance for loan losses 1.62 % 1.61 % 1.74 % 1.72 % 1.88 % as a percentage of total loans Allowance for loan losses net of PPP Loans 1.62 % 1.61 % 1.74 % 1.79 % 1.94 % as a percentage of total loans Allowance for loan losses 2212 % 2045 % 1805 % 1663 % 1543 % as a percentage of nonperforming assets Net charge-offs (recoveries) as a 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % percentage of average loans Provision for loan losses 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.13 % as a percentage of average loans

Quarter Ending Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, Dec 31, Sept. 30, SELECTED RATIOS 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 Return on average assets (annualized) 1.60 % 1.54 % 1.53 % 1.53 % 1.49 % Return on average equity (annualized) 17.68 % 15.92 % 15.71 % 14.60 % 13.50 % Return on average equity (excluding unrealized gain on investments) 15.99 % 14.91 % 14.61 % 15.06 % 14.15 % Average shareholders' equity to average assets 9.98 % 10.31 % 10.54 % 10.34 % 10.54 % Yield on earning assets (tax equivalent) 4.17 % 3.68 % 3.64 % 3.95 % 3.97 % Effective Cost of Funds 0.53 % 0.23 % 0.16 % 0.15 % 0.16 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent) 3.64 % 3.45 % 3.48 % 3.80 % 3.81 % Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) 44.7 % 44.9 % 45.2 % 44.5 % 43.3 % End of period book value per common share $ 33.78 $ 36.89 $ 37.50 $ 41.12 $ 39.66 End of period book value (excluding unrealized gain on investments) $ 42.74 $ 41.93 $ 40.34 $ 39.81 $ 38.25 End of period common shares outstanding (in 000's) 1,093 1,093 1,093 1,083 1,084

TRINITY BANK N.A.

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Quarter Ending September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 YIELD ANALYSIS Average

Balance Interest Yield Tax

Equivalent

Yield Average

Balance Interest Yield Tax

Equivalent

Yield Interest Earning Assets: Short term investment $ 50,091 297 2.37 % 2.37 % $ 25,716 13 0.20 % 0.20 % FRB Stock 425 6 6.00 % 6.00 % 406 6 6.00 % 6.00 % Taxable securities 0 0 0.00 % 0.00 % 423 0 0.00 % 0.00 % Tax Free securities 143,746 781 2.17 % 2.75 % 113,491 640 2.26 % 2.86 % Loans 266,041 3,504 5.27 % 5.27 % 249,472 3,033 4.86 % 4.86 % Total Interest Earning Assets 460,303 4,588 3.99 % 4.17 % 389,508 3,692 3.79 % 3.97 % Noninterest Earning Assets: Cash and due from banks 5,446 5,481 Other assets 6,423 4,915 Allowance for loan losses (4,314 ) (4,142 ) Total Noninterest Earning Assets 7,555 6,254 Total Assets $ 467,858 $ 395,762 Interest Bearing Liabilities: Transaction and Money Market accounts 184,600 418 0.91 % 0.91 % 156,631 95 0.24 % 0.24 % Certificates and other time deposits 38,057 105 1.10 % 1.10 % 40,738 42 0.41 % 0.41 % Other borrowings 24,209 84 1.39 % 1.39 % 10,000 13 0.52 % 0.52 % Total Interest Bearing Liabilities 246,866 607 0.98 % 0.98 % 207,369 150 0.29 % 0.29 % Noninterest Bearing Liabilities: Demand deposits 177,334 143,056 Other liabilities 1,733 1,607 Shareholders' Equity 41,925 43,730 Total Liabilities and Shareholders Equity $ 467,858 $ 395,762 Net Interest Income and Spread 3,981 3.00 % 3.18 % 3,542 3.50 % 3.68 % Net Interest Margin 3.46 % 3.64 % 3.64 % 3.81 %

TRINITY BANK N.A.

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

September 30 September 30 2022 % 2021 % LOAN PORTFOLIO Commercial and industrial $ 151,265 56.83 % $ 142,909 57.19 % Real estate: Commercial 74,212 27.88 % 63,791 25.53 % Residential 18,006 6.76 % 19,101 7.64 % Construction and development 22,211 8.34 % 23,730 9.50 % Consumer 489 0.18 % 356 0.14 % Total loans (gross) 266,183 100.00 % 249,887 100.00 % Unearned discounts 0 0.00 % 0 0.00 % Total loans (net) $ 266,183 100.00 % $ 249,887 100.00 %

September 30 September 30 2022 2021 REGULATORY CAPITAL DATA Tier 1 Capital $ 46,711 $ 41,464 Total Capital (Tier 1 + Tier 2) $ 50,426 $ 44,640 Total Risk-Adjusted Assets $ 296,615 $ 252,968 Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio 15.75 % 16.39 % Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio 17.00 % 17.65 % Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 9.98 % 10.48 % OTHER DATA Full Time Equivalent Employees (FTE's) 25 22 Stock Price Range (For the Three Months Ended): High $ 90.00 $ 75.00 Low $ 85.00 $ 73.50 Close $ 87.00 $ 75.00

Trinity Bank third quarter 2022 earnings

Trinity Bank, N.A. is a commercial bank that began operations May 28, 2003. For a full financial statement, visit Trinity Bank's website: www.trinitybk.com Regulatory reporting format is also available at www.fdic.gov.

This Press Release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding future financial conditions, results of operations and the Bank's business operations. Such forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to, monetary policy and general economic conditions in Texas and the greater Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area, the risks of changes in interest rates on the level and composition of deposits, loan demand and the values of loan collateral, securities and interest rate protection agreements, the actions of competitors and customers, the success of the Bank in implementing its strategic plan, the failure of the assumptions underlying the reserves for loan losses and the estimations of values of collateral and various financial assets and liabilities, that the costs of technological changes are more difficult or expensive than anticipated, the effects of regulatory restrictions imposed on banks generally, any changes in fiscal, monetary or regulatory policies and other uncertainties as discussed in the Bank's Registration Statement on Form SB-1 filed with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should these underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from outcomes expected or anticipated by the Bank. A forward-looking statement may include a statement of the assumptions or bases underlying the forward-looking statement. The Bank believes it has chosen these assumptions or bases in good faith and that they are reasonable. However, the Bank cautions you that assumptions or bases almost always vary from actual results, and the differences between assumptions or bases and actual results can be material. The Bank undertakes no obligation to publicly update or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless the securities laws require the Bank to do so.

