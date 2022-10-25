Impact Fusion International Inc. Announced Today that the Company has Successfully Submitted Its Formal Grant Application for its Supreme Gold Plus Brands Technology to the U.S.D.A Small Business Innovation Research and Technology Transfer Programs

NAPOLEONVILLE, LA / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2022 / (OTC PINK:IFUS) Consistent with Impact Fusion's strategic intention to advance its on-going research, validation and commercialization of its' technology, IFUS has successfully submitted its formal grant application to the U.S.D.A. National Institute of Food and Agriculture Small Business Innovation Research and Technology Transfer Programs (SBIR/STTR), specifically the "Animal Production and Protection - Topic Area 8.3" on time and on schedule.

The Company has received, from the U.S.D.A. Small Business Innovation Research and Technology Transfer Programs (SBIR/STTR): Animal Production and Protection Topic Area 8.3 CDFA#: 10.212 Phase 1, official confirmation of receipt of its grant request.

Our grant request specifically targets "Carbon and Nitrogen Reduction on Beef Heifers Interpolated into Nutritional Effectiveness."

https://www.nifa.usda.gov/sites/default/files/resource/Agricultural-Research-Extension-and-Education-Reform-Act-of-1998.pdf

If awarded, the Company's mandate, under the terms of the application, will be to advance the science to validate IFUS's proprietary formulation, Supreme Gold Plus. This will include validation that Supreme Gold Plus addresses the environmental crisis impacting present-day beef (as well as dairy) herds that experience reduced Carbon-load from excessive respiration and waste elimination, through improved digestion and absorption in a healthier herd, while reducing food and supplement quantities including the need for antibiotics.

Marc Walther, CEO, stated: "I am confident that the comprehensive documentation that the Company prepared and submitted to the U.S.D.A. addresses all the requirements of the grant application process and look forward to receiving feedback. Please visit our website at https://www.impactfusionbrands.com/nutri-mastic-2/ for more information about our proprietary formula Nurti-Mastic.

About Impact Fusion International Inc.

Impact Fusion International, Inc. is in the business of marketing products in the "Health and Wellness" sector of all international markets. It is the company's mission to invent, develop and market these proprietary products worldwide for the health and well-being of humans and animals.

