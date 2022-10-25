Harrison Vickers and Waterman, Inc.: HVCW Announces Shareholder Meeting Via Zoom Webinar

CHINO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2022 / Harrison, Vickers & Waterman, Inc. (OTC PINK:HVCW), and its operating subsidiary Pacific Energy Network, LLC dba Modern Pro Solutions is pleased to announce a Zoom Webinar for the company's shareholders. The webinar is set for November 1, 10:00 AM Pacific Time

Details are as follows:

When: November 1, 10:00 AM Pacific Time (US and Canada)

Topic: HVCW Shareholder Meeting

Speakers: Bobby Tetsch

Register in advance for this webinar:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_eyngDqQWQWaC4jWD2r1gtQ

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

The agenda is currently set to cover the following topics:

Solar Market Overview

What makes us different?

Reg A - Why are we doing this?

Future opportunities

"Transparent communication is our utmost priority with our shareholders. We will be utilizing this opportunity to discuss our recent decisions, the current market situation, our OTC status, and welcome recent questions. We look forward to our valued shareholders tuning in," said CEO Bobby Tetsch.

About Modern Pro Solutions

Founded in 2016, Pacific Energy Network LLC, d/b/a Modern Pro Solutions, has quickly become one of the largest and most successful home services companies in the nation with a footprint across multiple states. With a focus on customer satisfaction and strategic business planning, MPS has grown into a multi-product business that has increased revenue year over year and expanded its reach into new markets across the United States.

For further information, please visit the Modern Pro Solutions website at www.joinmps.com.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

The statements contained in this news release which are not historical facts may be "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated. For example, statements that describe MPS's hopes, plans, objectives, goals, intentions, or expectations are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made herein are only made as of the date of this news release. Numerous factors, many of which are beyond HVCW and MPS's control, will affect actual results. HVCW and MPS undertake no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. This news release should be read in conjunction with HVCW's most recent financial reports and other filings posted with the OTC Markets and/or the U. S. Securities and Exchange Commission by HVCW.

