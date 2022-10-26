DJ Hong Kong Ecommerce Logistics Association (HKELA) connects logistics professionals and fosters new energy in the thriving ecommerce industry

Hong Kong Ecommerce Logistics Association (HKELA) connects logistics professionals and fosters new energy in the thriving ecommerce industry

Hong Kong Ecommerce Logistics Association (Home - HKELA) is the first logistics association in Hong Kong for online and ecommerce logistics field. HKELA members are all expertise and professionals who represent a wide range of industries, including cross-border logistics, ecommerce logistics, supply chain management, consultancy, transportation and warehouse. The Association is committed to promoting and enhancing the ecommerce logistics industry by connecting experts, practitioners, and students.

The association advocates growth of its members through collaboration. It provides members with different specialists a platform to connect and interact. Members can share professional and industrial insights, exchange industry-related international market trends, and maximize collaborative opportunities amongst members. By working together, HKELA's goal is to build a better business environment, as well as elevate the quality of service.

Hong Kong Ecommerce Logistics Association (HKELA) President Suki Cheung commented "The association aims to cultivate more young talents and encourage them to join the E-commerce logistics industry. With huge potential in Ecommerce logistics, HKELA provides a fostering environment for students and new graduates. Youths can gain an in-depth view of the complex ecommerce logistics, while at the same time, expand their professional network with our members. HKELA also strives to connect potential employers and youths to meet the surging needs of talent amid market development." File: Hong Kong Ecommerce Logistics Association (HKELA) connects logistics professionals and fosters new energy in the thriving ecommerce industry

