Amount

(EUR) Maturity Settlement Coupon Yield Re-offer

spread 600,000,000 02-Nov-2028 02-Nov-2022 3.250% 3.478% 55bps 500,000,000 02-Nov-2032 02-Nov-2022 3.750% 3.931% 93bps

Pernod Ricard, the long-term senior debt of which is rated Baa1 (stable outlook) by Moody's and BBB+ (stable outlook) by Standard Poor's, has set the terms of its new euro-denominated bond issuance for an aggregated principal amount of EUR 1.1bn across two tranches: a EUR 600m 6-Year and a EUR 500m 10-Year.

The deal marks Pernod Ricard's second Sustainability-Linked Bond. In line with its inaugural Sustainability-Linked Bond, targets of the issuance are linked to two environmental commitments: to reduce the Group's absolute greenhouse gas emissions (Scope 1&2) and to decrease the water consumption per unit at distilleries.

This transaction fits within Pernod Ricard's continued integration of sustainability actions into its daily operations and financing strategy, in-line with the Group's Sustainability Responsibility (S&R) Roadmap.

The Sustainability-Linked Financing Framework and the Second-Party Opinion are available at: https://www.pernod-ricard.com/en/investors/share-debt-informationdebt-information-430

The net proceeds of this issuance will be used for general corporate purposes of Pernod Ricard.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard is the No.2 worldwide producer of wines and spirits with consolidated sales of €10,701 million in FY22. Created in 1975 by the merger of Ricard and Pernod, the Group has developed through organic growth and acquisitions: Seagram (2001), Allied Domecq (2005) and Vin&Sprit (2008). Pernod Ricard, which owns 16 of the Top 100 Spirits Brands, holds one of the most prestigious and comprehensive brand portfolios in the industry, including: Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, and The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm and Perrier-Jouët champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines. Pernod Ricard's brands are distributed across 160+ markets and by its own salesforce in 73 markets. The Group's decentralised organisation empowers its 19,000 employees to be true on-the-ground ambassadors of its vision of "Créateurs de Convivialité." As reaffirmed by the Group's strategic plan, "Transform and Accelerate," deployed in 2018, Pernod Ricard's strategy focuses on investing in long-term, profitable growth for all stakeholders. The Group remains true to its three founding values: entrepreneurial spirit, mutual trust, and a strong sense of ethics, as illustrated by the 2030 Sustainability and Responsibility roadmap supporting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), "Good times from a good place." In recognition of Pernod Ricard's strong commitment to sustainable development and responsible consumption, it has received a Gold rating from Ecovadis. Pernod Ricard is also a United Nation's Global Compact LEAD company.

Pernod Ricard is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI; ISIN Code: FR0000120693) and is part of the CAC 40 and Eurostoxx 50 indices.

