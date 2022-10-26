Himiway Bike: Himiway launching advanced fat tire long range electric bike in the UK

Himiway has recently announced to introduce of their state-of-the-art fat tire long-range electric bikes to the UK scene in the final week of October

LONDON, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The UK ebike market is on an inspiring rise lately and is poised to grow at 10.56% CAGR from 2021 to 2027. Himiway, one of the most internationally-acclaimed long range fat tire electric bike experts, has recently announced plans to launch their industry-leading electric bikes in the UK. The launch is officially scheduled for October 26, 2022.





As per the latest reports, 1 in every 20 adults in the United Kingdom has their own electric bike. The electric bike industry is also advancing to upgrade the market with more advanced designs. One of the latest advancements in the latest e-bike industry is the launch of fat tire models. What makes the fat-tire models more advanced is that the fat-tire design assures higher ground contact and traction compared to regular electric bike tires. And, the advantage extends to all kinds of terrains as well.

The company is a globally recognized name. Among the many reasons, one of the key factors that help Himiway bikes to stand ahead of the curve is their long range. Himiway's highly advanced long-range electric bike models are able to offer a mighty range of 60-80 miles while the regular e-bikes are still limited to 30-40 miles.

"The UK e-bike scene is showing booming growth lately and we are more than excited to introduce our best electric bikes in the country," stated the marketing manager from Himiway.

Himiway would be launching two models of electric bikes for the UK market at present. One is the Himiway Cruiser. It's a cutting-edge all-terrain fat tire long-range bike that is designed to offer a smooth and highly comfortable ride across all kinds of terrains- including the most complex terrains.

The second model to be launched is Step-Thru Cruiser- an upgraded version that comes with an advanced Step-Thru build that has been designed to assure better riding comfort for senior citizens.

Himiway is also offering discounts for the UK market. Customers will get 150 pounds off on the purchase of one bike, and 300 pounds off on purchase of two. For more information please visit uk.himiwaybike.com.

