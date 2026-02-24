Kingbull Technology, INC: Kingbull Launches the Ranger, a Long-Range Dual-Suspension Fat-Tire E-Bike Starting in the $700 Range

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / February 24, 2026 / Kingbull today announced the launch of its latest retro-style electric bike, Ranger, a motorcycle-inspired model engineered to deliver high torque performance, long-range capability, and all-terrain stability in a single platform. Designed for riders who demand power, comfort, and visual distinction, the new release reflects Kingbull's continued focus on performance-driven urban and recreational mobility.

Built around a reinforced carbon steel (alloy) frame, the bike balances structural durability with riding stability. Weighing 86 lbs, the chassis is optimized to support a maximum payload of 350 lbs, making it suitable for a wide range of riders and use cases-from daily commuting to extended weekend rides.

At the core of the system is a 750W rear hub motor with 1500W peak output, delivering 80Nm of torque. This configuration enables confident acceleration and hill-climbing performance, including gradients up to 30 degrees under proper riding conditions. Riders can engage power through a twist throttle for direct, motorcycle-style control or use pedal assist for a more traditional e-bike experience.

Range performance is equally robust. Under optimal conditions, the bike delivers up to 80 miles on a single charge, positioning it competitively within the long-range segment of the market. This extended range supports commuting, leisure riding, and longer-distance exploration without frequent recharging interruptions.

Ride comfort is reinforced through a Dual Shock Absorption System that integrates a suspension front fork with a spring rear shock absorber. This dual-suspension setup enhances vibration damping across uneven pavement, gravel paths, and mixed-terrain environments. Paired with CST BFT tires, the bike maintains traction and stability across diverse riding surfaces.

Stopping power is managed by hydraulic disc brakes equipped with 180mm rotors, providing consistent and responsive braking performance. This braking configuration is engineered to deliver controlled deceleration under varying load conditions and terrain demands.

Drivetrain functionality is supported by a Shimano 7-speed transmission system, allowing riders to adjust cadence and gearing efficiently across flat stretches and incline segments. A centrally mounted 3.5-inch display presents essential ride data, including speed, battery status, and assist level, ensuring clear visibility while in motion.

In terms of rider setup, the bike arrives 85% pre-assembled, reducing installation complexity and enabling faster deployment upon delivery. This streamlined assembly process aligns with Kingbull's goal of improving user accessibility while maintaining mechanical reliability.

Visually, the model adopts a retro motorcycle-style aesthetic, combining classic design cues with contemporary electric mobility engineering. The result is a platform that delivers both visual impact and measurable performance capability.

As demand continues to grow for high-power, long-range electric bikes that blend design character with mechanical substance, Kingbull's latest release reinforces the brand's commitment to delivering durable, torque-rich, and comfort-oriented riding solutions.

About KingbullBike

KingbullBike is an electric bicycle manufacturer offering models designed for commuting, recreational riding, and off-road use. The company focuses on product engineering, durability, and alignment with recognized safety standards, including model-level testing practices commonly used in the e-bike category. KingbullBike provides product documentation to support customers and partners evaluating safety and compliance requirements in different markets.

For additional information regarding specifications, availability, or dealer inquiries, please visit Kingbull's official website.

