The Cassiopeia solar project aims to use the sunlight collected by a space satellite for terrestrial energy needs. The electricity generated would be converted to radio frequency microwave radiation transmitted to an antenna on Earth. The initial LCOE would be €48 ($47.8)/MWh, according to a UK study.From pv magazine Spain UK-based engineering solution firm IECL has developed a project called Cassiopeia to generate solar power in space for terrestrial energy needs. The project takes its name from a 2,000-ton satellite located 36,000 kilometers above Earth. The satellite would collect solar energy ...

