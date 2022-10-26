Anzeige
PR Newswire
26.10.2022 | 11:52
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Invesco Asia Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Invesco Asia Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, October 26

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300YM9USHRKIET173

INVESCO ASIA TRUST PLC

HEADLINE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities.

On 25 October 2022, Sonya Rogerson acquired 1,600 ordinary shares in Invesco Asia Trust plc. The shares were acquired at a price of £2.87 per share.

The following disclosure is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameSonya Rogerson
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusNon-executive Director
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial Notification
3 Details of the issuer or emission allowance market participant
a)Name Invesco Asia Trust plc
b)LEI549300YM9USHRKIET173
4Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction summary table

Date of TransactionFinancial InstrumentIdentification CodePlace of TransactionCurrency
2022-10-25Ordinary shares of 10p eachGB0004535307London Stock Exchange (XLON)GBP - British Pounds
Nature of Transaction:
Purchase of Shares		PriceVolumeTotal
2.871,6004592.00
Aggregated2.871,6004592.00

For further information, please contact:

Naomi Rogers

For and on behalf of

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

020 7543 3591

26 October 2022

© 2022 PR Newswire
