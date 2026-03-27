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PR Newswire
27.03.2026 14:24 Uhr
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Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 27

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Caroline Dutot

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Non-executive Director

b)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited

b)

LEI

549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of no par value

JE00B6RMDP68

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of Shares (via Dividend Re-investment Plan)

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£1.72304

101

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

As c) above

e)

Date of the transaction

12 March 2026

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Contact:

Claire Brazenall

JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited

Telephone: 01534 700000

27 March 2026

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.