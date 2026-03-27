Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 27
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Caroline Dutot
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Non-executive Director
b)
Initial notification / amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited
b)
LEI
549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of no par value
JE00B6RMDP68
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of Shares (via Dividend Re-investment Plan)
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
As c) above
e)
Date of the transaction
12 March 2026
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
Contact:
Claire Brazenall
JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited
Telephone: 01534 700000
27 March 2026