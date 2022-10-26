

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - As another month comes to a close, it's time to take a quick recap of some of the regulatory news that made headlines in October.



The federal data from the 2022 National Youth Tobacco Survey (NYTS) on E-cigarette use among U.S. youth, released on October 6, presents some grim findings. According to the Morbidity & Mortality Weekly Report, more than 2.5 million U.S. youth currently use E-cigarettes.



It is dangerous to use tobacco products in any form, including e-cigarettes, especially for young people. The regulatory agency is taking steps to stop the illegal sale of unauthorized electronic nicotine delivery system products. Permanent injunctions were filed against six E-cigarette manufacturers on Oct.18.



On October 7, the FDA approved GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals' Boostrix for use during third trimester of pregnancy to prevent whooping cough in infants younger than two months of age. This is the first vaccine approved specifically for use during pregnancy to prevent a disease in young infants whose mothers are vaccinated during pregnancy, according to Peter Marks, director of the FDA's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research.



Now, let's take a look at the biotech stocks facing FDA decision in November.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de