Key Developments:
- Announced Yarrow-1 and Sailfin-1 as the 8th and 9th discoveries this year on the Stabroek Block, offshore Guyana; adds to the previous gross discovered recoverable resource estimate for the Block of approximately 11 billion barrels of oil equivalent (boe)
- Total cash returned to stockholders in the quarter through share repurchases and dividends amounted to $265 million; approximately 1.4 million shares of common stock were repurchased for $150 million in the quarter
Third Quarter Financial and Operational Highlights:
- Net income was $515 million, or $1.67 per common share, compared with net income of $115 million, or $0.37 per common share, in the third quarter of 2021
- Adjusted net income1 was $583 million or $1.89 per common share, compared with net income of $86 million, or $0.28 per common share in the prior-year quarter
- Oil and gas net production, excluding Libya, was 351,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), up 32 percent from265,000boepd in the third quarter of 2021
- Bakken net production was 166,000 boepd, up 12 percent from 148,000 boepd in the third quarter of 2021; Guyana net production was 98,000 barrels of oil per day (bopd), compared with 32,000 bopd in the prior-year quarter
- E&P capital and exploratory expenditures were $701 million compared with $498 million in the prior-year quarter
- Cash and cash equivalents, excluding Midstream, were $2.38 billion at September 30, 2022
2022 Updated Guidance:
- Net production, excluding Libya, is forecast to be approximately 370,000 boepd in the fourth quarter and approximately 325,000 boepd for the full year
- Full year E&P capital and exploratory expenditures are expected to be approximately $2.7 billion, unchanged from previous guidance
Hess Corporation (NYSE: HES) today reported net income of $515 million, or $1.67 per common share, in the third quarter of 2022, compared with net income of $115 million, or $0.37 per common share, in the third quarter of 2021. On an adjusted basis, the Corporation had net income of $583 million or $1.89 per common share, compared with $86 million, or $0.28 per common share, in the third quarter of 2021.The improvement in adjusted after-tax earnings compared with the prior-year period was primarily due to higher realized selling prices and sales volumes in the third quarter of 2022.
"We continue to successfully execute our strategy and deliver strong operational and ESG performance," CEO John Hess said. "We offer a unique value proposition to grow both our intrinsic value and our cash returns by increasing our resource base, delivering a lower cost of supply and generating industry leading cash flow growth. As our portfolio becomes increasingly free cash flow positive, we will continue to prioritize the return of capital to our shareholders through further dividend increases and share repurchases."
1.
"Adjusted net income" is a non-GAAP financial measure. The definition of this non-GAAP measure and a reconciliation to its nearest GAAP equivalent measure appears on pages 6 and 7 .
After-tax income (loss) by major operating activity was as follows:
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
(In millions, except per share amounts)
Net Income Attributable to Hess Corporation
Exploration and Production
572
178
1,755
461
Midstream
68
61
205
212
Corporate, Interest and Other
(125)
(124)
(361)
(379)
Net income attributable to Hess Corporation
515
115
1,599
294
Net income per common share (diluted)
1.67
0.37
5.16
0.95
Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Hess Corporation
Exploration and Production
626
149
1,809
579
Midstream
68
61
205
212
Corporate, Interest and Other
(111)
(124)
(360)
(379)
Adjusted net income attributable to Hess Corporation
583
86
1,654
412
Adjusted net income per common share (diluted)
1.89
0.28
5.33
1.33
Weighted average number of shares (diluted)
308.9
309.9
310.1
309.1
Exploration and Production:
E&P net income was $572 million in the third quarter of 2022, compared with $178 million in the third quarter of 2021. On an adjusted basis, third quarter 2022 E&P net income was $626 million, compared with $149 million in the prior-year quarter. The Corporation's average realized crude oil selling price, including the effect of hedging, was $85.32 per barrel in the third quarter of 2022, compared with $63.17 per barrel in the prior-year quarter. The average realized natural gas liquids (NGL) selling price in the third quarter of 2022 was $35.44 per barrel, compared with $32.88 per barrel in the prior-year quarter, while the average realized natural gas selling price was $5.85 per mcf, compared with $4.71 per mcf in the third quarter of 2021.
Net production, excluding Libya, was 351,000 boepd in the third quarter of 2022, compared with 265,000 boepd in the third quarter of 2021, due to higher production in Guyana and the Bakken.
Cash operating costs, which include operating costs and expenses, production and severance taxes, and E&P general and administrative expenses, were $13.19 per boe (excluding Libya: $13.64 per boe) in the third quarter of 2022, compared with $12.76 per boe (excluding Libya: $13.45 per boe) in the prior-year quarter. The increase in cash operating costs in the third quarter of this year, compared with the third quarter of last year, reflects higher production and severance taxes in North Dakota due to higher realized selling prices, and increased workover activity in the Gulf of Mexico.
Operational Highlights for the Third Quarter of 2022:
Bakken (Onshore U.S.): Net production from the Bakken was 166,000 boepd compared with 148,000 boepd in the prior-year quarter, primarily due to increased drilling and completion activity and a curtailment of production in the third quarter of 2021 resulting from a planned maintenance turnaround at the Tioga Gas Plant. The Corporation added a third drilling rig in September 2021 and a fourth drilling rig in July 2022. During the third quarter of 2022, the Corporation drilled 20 wells, completed 20 wells, and brought 22 new wells online. Bakken net production is forecast to be in the range of 165,000 boepd to 170,000 boepd in the fourth quarter and approximately 155,000 boepd for the full year 2022.
Gulf of Mexico (Offshore U.S.): Net production from the Gulf of Mexico was 30,000 boepd, compared with 32,000 boepd in the prior-year quarter.
Guyana (Offshore): At the Stabroek Block (Hess 30%), net production from the Liza Destiny and the Liza Unity floating production, storage and offloading vessels (FPSOs) totaled 98,000 bopd in the third quarter of 2022 compared with 32,000 bopd in the prior-year quarter. Net production from Guyana in the third quarter of 2022 included 7,000 bopd of tax barrels. There were no tax barrels in the third quarter of 2021. The Liza Unity FPSO, which commenced production in February 2022, reached its production capacity of 220,000 gross bopd in July 2022. In the third quarter, we sold eight cargos of crude oil from Guyana compared with three cargos in the prior year quarter. In the fourth quarter of 2022, we expect to sell nine cargos of crude oil. Guyana net production is forecast to be approximately 110,000 bopd in the fourth quarter, which includes approximately 20,000 bopd of tax barrels. For the full year 2022, Guyana net production is forecast to be approximately 77,000 bopd, which includes approximately 7,000 bopd of tax barrels.
The third development, Payara, will utilize the Prosperity FPSO with an expected capacity of 220,000 gross bopd, with first production expected at the end of 2023. The fourth development, Yellowtail, was sanctioned in April 2022 and will utilize the ONE GUYANA FPSO with an expected capacity of 250,000 gross bopd, with first production expected in 2025.
The eighth and ninth discoveries of this year were announced at Yarrow-1 and Sailfin-1, which adds to the previously announced gross discovered recoverable resource estimate for the Stabroek Block of approximately 11 billion boe. The Yarrow-1 well encountered approximately 75 feet of high quality oil bearing sandstone reservoirs. The well was drilled in 3,560 feet of water and is located approximately 9 miles southeast of the Barreleye-1 discovery. The Sailfin-1 well encountered approximately 312 feet of high quality hydrocarbon bearing sandstone reservoirs. The well was drilled in 4,616 feet of water and is located approximately 15 miles southeast of the Turbot-1 discovery.
The Banjo-1 exploration well was drilled during the quarter and did not encounter commercial quantities of hydrocarbons.
Southeast Asia (Offshore): Net production at North Malay Basin and JDA was 57,000 boepd in the third quarter of 2022 compared with 50,000 boepd in the prior-year quarter, primarily due to higher buyer nominations.
Midstream:
The Midstream segment had net income of $68 million in the third quarter of 2022, compared with net income of $61 million in the prior-year quarter.
Corporate, Interest and Other:
After-tax expense for Corporate, Interest and Other was $125 million in the third quarter of 2022, compared with $124 million in the third quarter of 2021.
Capital and Exploratory Expenditures:
E&P capital and exploratory expenditures were $701 million in the third quarter of 2022 compared with $498 million in the prior-year quarter, primarily due to higher drilling and development activities in the Bakken, Malaysia and JDA, Gulf of Mexico and Guyana. Midstream capital expenditures were $60 million in the third quarter of 2022 and $59 million in the prior-year quarter.
Liquidity:
Excluding the Midstream segment, Hess Corporation had cash and cash equivalents of $2.38 billion and debt and finance lease obligations totaling $5.60 billion at September 30, 2022. The Midstream segment had cash and cash equivalents of $3 million and total debt of $2.9 billion at September 30, 2022. The Corporation's debt to capitalization ratio as defined in its debt covenants was 36.8% at September 30, 2022 and 42.3% at December 31, 2021.
Net cash provided by operating activities was $1,339 million in the third quarter of 2022, up from $615 million in the third quarter of 2021. Net cash provided by operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities2 was $1,405 million in the third quarter of 2022, compared with $631 million in the prior-year quarter primarily due to higher realized selling prices and sales volumes.
Total cash returned to stockholders in the third quarter through common stock repurchases and dividends amounted to $265 million. The Corporation repurchased approximately 1.4 million shares of common stock for $150 million during the third quarter and intends to acquire the remaining available Board authorized amount of $310 million in the fourth quarter.
2.
"Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities" is a non-GAAP financial measure. The definition of this non-GAAP measure and a reconciliation to its nearest GAAP equivalent measure appears on pages 6 and 7 .
Items Affecting Comparability of Earnings Between Periods:
The following table reflects the total after-tax income (expense) of items affecting comparability of earnings between periods:
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
(In millions)
Exploration and Production
(54)
29
(54)
(118)
Midstream
Corporate, Interest and Other
(14)
(1)
Total items affecting comparability of earnings between periods
(68)
29
(55)
(118)
Third Quarter 2022: E&P results include impairment charges of $28 million ($28 million after income taxes) that resulted from updates to the Corporation's estimated abandonment liabilities for non-producing properties in the Gulf of Mexico and $26 million ($26 million after income taxes) related to the Penn State Field in the Gulf of Mexico. Results for Corporate, Interest and Other include a charge of $14 million ($14 million after income taxes) for legal costs related to a former downstream business.
Third Quarter 2021: E&P results include a pre-tax gain of $29 million ($29 million after income taxes) associated with the sale of the Corporation's interests in Denmark.
Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures:
The following table reconciles reported net income attributable to Hess Corporation and adjusted net income:
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
(In millions)
Net income attributable to Hess Corporation
515
115
1,599
294
Less: Total items affecting comparability of earnings
(68)
29
(55)
(118)
Adjusted net income attributable to Hess Corporation
583
86
1,654
412
The following table reconciles reported net cash provided by (used in) operating activities from net cash provided by (used in) operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
(In millions)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities
1,405
631
3,820
2,105
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
(66)
(16)
(1,128)
(114)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
1,339
615
2,692
1,991
Hess Corporation will review third quarter financial and operating results and other matters on a webcast at 10 a.m. today (EDT). For details about the event, refer to the Investor Relations section of our website at www.hess.com
Hess Corporation is a leading global independent energy company engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. More information on Hess Corporation is available at www.hess.com.
Forward-looking Statements
This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "guidance," "could," "may," "should," "would," "believe," "intend," "project," "plan," "predict," "will," "target" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which are not historical in nature. Our forward-looking statements may include, without limitation: our future financial and operational results; our business strategy; estimates of our crude oil and natural gas reserves and levels of production; benchmark prices of crude oil, NGL and natural gas and our associated realized price differentials; our projected budget and capital and exploratory expenditures; expected timing and completion of our development projects; and future economic and market conditions in the oil and gas industry.
Forward-looking statements are based on our current understanding, assessments, estimates and projections of relevant factors and reasonable assumptions about the future. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical experience and our current projections or expectations of future results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The following important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in our forward-looking statements: fluctuations in market prices of crude oil, NGL and natural gas and competition in the oil and gas exploration and production industry, including as a result of COVID-19; reduced demand for our products, including due to COVID-19, perceptions regarding the oil and gas industry, competing or alternative energy products and political conditions and events; potential failures or delays in increasing oil and gas reserves, including as a result of unsuccessful exploration activity, drilling risks and unforeseen reservoir conditions, and in achieving expected production levels; changes in tax, property, contract and other laws, regulations and governmental actions applicable to our business, including legislative and regulatory initiatives regarding environmental concerns, such as measures to limit greenhouse gas emissions and flaring, fracking bans as well as restrictions on oil and gas leases; operational changes and expenditures due to climate change and sustainability related initiatives; disruption or interruption of our operations due to catastrophic events, such as accidents, severe weather, geological events, shortages of skilled labor, cyber-attacks, health measures related to COVID-19, or climate change; the ability of our contractual counterparties to satisfy their obligations to us, including the operation of joint ventures under which we may not control and exposure to decommissioning liabilities for divested assets in the event the current or future owners are unable to perform; unexpected changes in technical requirements for constructing, modifying or operating exploration and production facilities and/or the inability to timely obtain or maintain necessary permits; availability and costs of employees and other personnel, drilling rigs, equipment, supplies and other required services; any limitations on our access to capital or increase in our cost of capital, including as a result of limitations on investment in oil and gas activities or negative outcomes within commodity and financial markets; liability resulting from environmental obligations and litigation, including heightened risks associated with being a general partner of Hess Midstream LP; and other factors described in Item 1A-Risk Factors in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and any additional risks described in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
As and when made, we believe that our forward-looking statements are reasonable. However, given these risks and uncertainties, caution should be taken not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements since such statements speak only as of the date when made and there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will occur and actual results may differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement we make. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.
Non-GAAP financial measures
The Corporation has used non-GAAP financial measures in this earnings release. "Adjusted net income" presented in this release is defined as reported net income attributable to Hess Corporation excluding items identified as affecting comparability of earnings between periods. "Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities" presented in this release is defined as Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities excluding changes in operating assets and liabilities. Management uses adjusted net income to evaluate the Corporation's operating performance and believes that investors' understanding of our performance is enhanced by disclosing this measure, which excludes certain items that management believes are not directly related to ongoing operations and are not indicative of future business trends and operations. Management believes that net cash provided by (used in) operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities demonstrates the Corporation's ability to internally fund capital expenditures, pay dividends and service debt. These measures are not, and should not be viewed as, a substitute for U.S. GAAP net income or net cash provided by (used in) operating activities. A reconciliation of reported net income attributable to Hess Corporation (U.S. GAAP) to adjusted net income, and a reconciliation of net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (U.S. GAAP) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities are provided in the release.
Cautionary Note to Investors
We use certain terms in this release relating to resources other than proved reserves, such as unproved reserves or resources. Investors are urged to consider closely the oil and gas disclosures in Hess Corporation's Form 10-K, File No. 1-1204, available from Hess Corporation, 1185 Avenue of the Americas, New York, New York 10036 c/o Corporate Secretary and on our website at www.hess.com. You can also obtain this form from the SEC on the EDGAR system.
HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)
(IN MILLIONS)
Third
Third
Second
Income Statement
Revenues and non-operating income
Sales and other operating revenues
3,122
1,759
2,955
Gains on asset sales, net
29
3
Other, net
35
23
30
Total revenues and non-operating income
3,157
1,811
2,988
Costs and expenses
Marketing, including purchased oil and gas
982
522
843
Operating costs and expenses
398
333
356
Production and severance taxes
72
42
67
Exploration expenses, including dry holes and lease impairment
58
36
33
General and administrative expenses
109
76
95
Interest expense
125
125
121
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
471
349
391
Impairment and other
54
Total costs and expenses
2,269
1,483
1,906
Income before income taxes
888
328
1,082
Provision for income taxes
282
143
328
Net income
606
185
754
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
91
70
87
Net income attributable to Hess Corporation
515
115
667
HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)
(IN MILLIONS)
Nine Months Ended
2022
2021
Income Statement
Revenues and non-operating income
Sales and other operating revenues
8,390
5,236
Gains on asset sales, net
25
29
Other, net
101
63
Total revenues and non-operating income
8,516
5,328
Costs and expenses
Marketing, including purchased oil and gas
2,507
1,362
Operating costs and expenses
1,067
913
Production and severance taxes
200
123
Exploration expenses, including dry holes and lease impairment
134
117
General and administrative expenses
314
254
Interest expense
369
360
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
1,199
1,130
Impairment and other
54
147
Total costs and expenses
5,844
4,406
Income before income taxes
2,672
922
Provision for income taxes
807
388
Net income
1,865
534
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
266
240
Net income attributable to Hess Corporation
1,599
294
HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)
(IN MILLIONS)
September 30,
December 31,
Balance Sheet Information
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
2,384
2,713
Other current assets
1,739
1,633
Property, plant and equipment net
15,092
14,182
Operating lease right-of-use assets net
461
352
Finance lease right-of-use assets net
131
144
Other long-term assets
1,836
1,491
Total assets
21,643
20,515
Liabilities and equity
Current maturities of long-term debt
517
Current portion of operating and finance lease obligations
121
89
Other current liabilities
2,191
2,458
Long-term debt
8,303
7,941
Long-term operating lease obligations
461
394
Long-term finance lease obligations
185
200
Other long-term liabilities
2,188
1,890
Total equity excluding other comprehensive loss
7,889
6,706
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(330)
(406)
Noncontrolling interests
635
726
Total liabilities and equity
21,643
20,515
HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)
(IN MILLIONS)
September 30,
December 31,
Total Debt
Hess Corporation
5,394
5,894
Midstream (a)
2,909
2,564
Hess Consolidated
8,303
8,458
(a) Midstream debt is non-recourse to Hess Corporation.
September 30,
December 31,
Debt to Capitalization Ratio (a)
Hess Consolidated
50.9
55.3
Hess Corporation as defined in debt covenants
36.8
42.3
(a) Includes finance lease obligations.
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
Interest Expense
Gross interest expense Hess Corporation
88
97
266
286
Less: Capitalized interest Hess Corporation
(3)
(6)
Interest expense Hess Corporation
85
97
260
286
Interest expense Midstream (a)
40
28
109
74
Interest expense Hess Consolidated
125
125
369
360
(a) Midstream interest expense is reported in the Midstream operating segment.
HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)
(IN MILLIONS)
Third
Third
Second
Cash Flow Information
Cash Flows from Operating Activities
Net income
606
185
754
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
(Gains) losses on asset sales, net
(29)
(3)
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
471
349
391
Impairment and other
54
Exploratory dry hole costs
19
2
Exploration lease and other impairment
4
5
4
Pension settlement loss
1
2
Stock compensation expense
17
17
16
Noncash (gains) losses on commodity derivatives, net
165
64
163
Provision for deferred income taxes and other tax accruals
69
37
136
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities
1,405
631
1,463
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
(66)
(16)
46
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
1,339
615
1,509
Cash Flows from Investing Activities
Additions to property, plant and equipment E&P
(657)
(431)
(607)
Additions to property, plant and equipment Midstream
(66)
(67)
(56)
Proceeds from asset sales, net of cash sold
130
4
Other, net
(4)
(2)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(727)
(370)
(659)
Cash Flows from Financing Activities
Net borrowings (repayments) of debt with maturities of 90 days or less
(48)
43
(14)
Debt with maturities of greater than 90 days:
Borrowings
20
750
400
Repayments
(503)
(5)
Cash dividends paid
(115)
(77)
(116)
Common stock acquired and retired
(150)
(190)
Proceeds from sale of Class A shares of Hess Midstream LP
146
Noncontrolling interests, net
(79)
(452)
(277)
Employee stock options exercised
4
7
Payments on finance lease obligations
(1)
(3)
(2)
Other, net
(18)
(14)
(10)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(387)
(256)
(61)
Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents
225
(11)
789
Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period
2,159
2,430
1,370
Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period
2,384
2,419
2,159
Additions to Property, Plant and Equipment included within Investing Activities
Capital expenditures incurred
(726)
(528)
(665)
Increase (decrease) in related liabilities
3
30
2
Additions to property, plant and equipment
(723)
(498)
(663)
HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)
(IN MILLIONS)
Nine Months Ended
2022
2021
Cash Flow Information
Cash Flows from Operating Activities
Net income
1,865
534
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
(Gains) losses on asset sales, net
(25)
(29)
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
1,199
1,130
Impairment and other
54
147
Exploratory dry hole costs
19
11
Exploration lease and other impairment
14
15
Pension settlement loss
2
5
Stock compensation expense
66
61
Noncash (gains) losses on commodity derivatives, net
383
152
Provision for deferred income taxes and other tax accruals
243
79
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities
3,820
2,105
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
(1,128)
(114)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
2,692
1,991
Cash Flows from Investing Activities
Additions to property, plant and equipment E&P
(1,755)
(1,118)
Additions to property, plant and equipment Midstream
(177)
(120)
Proceeds from asset sales, net of cash sold
28
427
Other, net
(4)
(4)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(1,908)
(815)
Cash Flows from Financing Activities
Net borrowings (repayments) of debt with maturities of 90 days or less
(61)
(32)
Debt with maturities of greater than 90 days:
Borrowings
420
750
Repayments
(510)
(508)
Cash dividends paid
(350)
(234)
Common stock acquired and retired
(340)
Proceeds from sale of Class A shares of Hess Midstream LP
146
70
Noncontrolling interests, net
(430)
(589)
Employee stock options exercised
44
75
Payments on finance lease obligations
(5)
(7)
Other, net
(27)
(21)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(1,113)
(496)
Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents
(329)
680
Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period
2,713
1,739
Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period
2,384
2,419
Additions to Property, Plant and Equipment included within Investing Activities
Capital expenditures incurred
(1,971)
(1,274)
Increase (decrease) in related liabilities
39
36
Additions to property, plant and equipment
(1,932)
(1,238)
HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)
(IN MILLIONS)
Third
Third
Second
Capital and Exploratory Expenditures
E&P Capital and exploratory expenditures
United States
North Dakota
226
169
188
Offshore and Other
57
16
72
Total United States
283
185
260
Guyana
301
264
286
Malaysia and JDA
92
42
66
Other
25
7
10
E&P Capital and exploratory expenditures
701
498
622
Total exploration expenses charged to income included above
35
29
29
Midstream Capital expenditures
60
59
72
Nine Months Ended
2022
2021
Capital and Exploratory Expenditures
E&P Capital and exploratory expenditures
United States
North Dakota
549
369
Offshore and Other
185
72
Total United States
734
441
Guyana
906
686
Malaysia and JDA
217
91
Other
46
18
E&P Capital and exploratory expenditures
1,903
1,236
Total exploration expenses charged to income included above
101
91
Midstream Capital expenditures
169
129
HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES
EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION EARNINGS (UNAUDITED)
(IN MILLIONS)
Third Quarter 2022
Income Statement
United States
International
Total
Total revenues and non-operating income
Sales and other operating revenues
2,022
1,100
3,122
Other, net
16
6
22
Total revenues and non-operating income
2,038
1,106
3,144
Costs and expenses
Marketing, including purchased oil and gas (a)
972
27
999
Operating costs and expenses
194
128
322
Production and severance taxes
67
5
72
Midstream tariffs
313
313
Exploration expenses, including dry holes and lease impairment
33
25
58
General and administrative expenses
45
9
54
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
208
217
425
Impairment and other
54
54
Total costs and expenses
1,886
411
2,297
Results of operations before income taxes
152
695
847
Provision for income taxes
275
275
Net income attributable to Hess Corporation
152
(b)
420
(c)
572
Third Quarter 2021
Income Statement
United States
International
Total
Total revenues and non-operating income
Sales and other operating revenues
1,280
479
1,759
Gains on asset sales, net
29
29
Other, net
12
7
19
Total revenues and non-operating income
1,292
515
1,807
Costs and expenses
Marketing, including purchased oil and gas (a)
542
542
Operating costs and expenses
150
99
249
Production and severance taxes
41
1
42
Midstream tariffs
270
270
Exploration expenses, including dry holes and lease impairment
21
15
36
General and administrative expenses
35
7
42
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
229
79
308
Total costs and expenses
1,288
201
1,489
Results of operations before income taxes
4
314
318
Provision for income taxes
140
140
Net income attributable to Hess Corporation
4
(d)
174
(e)
178
- Includes amounts charged from the Midstream segment.
- Includes after-tax losses from realized crude oil hedging activities of $100 million (noncash premium amortization: $100 million; cash settlement: $0 million).
- Includes after-tax losses from realized crude oil hedging activities of $65 million (noncash premium amortization: $65 million; cash settlement: $0 million).
- Includes after-tax losses from realized crude oil hedging activities of $50 million (noncash premium amortization: $50 million; cash settlement: $0 million).
- Includes after-tax losses from realized crude oil hedging activities of $14 million (noncash premium amortization: $14 million; cash settlement: $0 million).
HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES
EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION EARNINGS (UNAUDITED)
(IN MILLIONS)
Second Quarter 2022
Income Statement
United States
International
Total
Total revenues and non-operating income
Sales and other operating revenues
1,860
1,095
2,955
Other, net
25
1
26
Total revenues and non-operating income
1,885
1,096
2,981
Costs and expenses
Marketing, including purchased oil and gas (a)
827
31
858
Operating costs and expenses
175
116
291
Production and severance taxes
65
2
67
Midstream tariffs
296
296
Exploration expenses, including dry holes and lease impairment
24
9
33
General and administrative expenses
40
7
47
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
192
153
345
Total costs and expenses
1,619
318
1,937
Results of operations before income taxes
266
778
1,044
Provision for income taxes
321
321
Net income attributable to Hess Corporation
266
|(b)
457
(c)
723
- Includes amounts charged from the Midstream segment.
- Includes after-tax losses from realized crude oil hedging activities of $99 million (noncash premium amortization: $99 million; cash settlement: $0 million).
- Includes after-tax losses from realized crude oil hedging activities of $64 million (noncash premium amortization: $64 million; cash settlement: $0 million).
HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES
EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION EARNINGS (UNAUDITED)
(IN MILLIONS)
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
Income Statement
United States
International
Total
Total revenues and non-operating income
Sales and other operating revenues
5,586
2,804
8,390
Other, net
68
13
81
Total revenues and non-operating income
5,654
2,817
8,471
Costs and expenses
Marketing, including purchased oil and gas (a)
2,500
60
2,560
Operating costs and expenses
513
351
864
Production and severance taxes
190
10
200
Midstream tariffs
896
896
Exploration expenses, including dry holes and lease impairment
89
45
134
General and administrative expenses
134
24
158
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
595
467
1,062
Impairment and other
54
54
Total costs and expenses
4,971
957
5,928
Results of operations before income taxes
683
1,860
2,543
Provision for income taxes
788
788
Net income attributable to Hess Corporation
683
(b)
1,072
(c)
1,755
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021
Income Statement
United States
International
Total
Total revenues and non-operating income
Sales and other operating revenues
3,766
1,470
5,236
Gains on asset sales, net
29
29
Other, net
35
14
49
Total revenues and non-operating income
3,801
1,513
5,314
Costs and expenses
Marketing, including purchased oil and gas (a)
1,397
30
1,427
Operating costs and expenses
443
268
711
Production and severance taxes
119
4
123
Midstream tariffs
802
802
Exploration expenses, including dry holes and lease impairment
77
40
117
General and administrative expenses
118
22
140
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
757
250
1,007
Impairment and other
147
147
Total costs and expenses
3,860
614
4,474
Results of operations before income taxes
(59)
899
840
Provision for income taxes
379
379
Net income (loss) attributable to Hess Corporation
(59)
(d)
520
(e)
461
- Includes amounts charged from the Midstream segment.
- Includes after-tax losses from realized crude oil hedging activities of $256 million (noncash premium amortization: $233 million; cash settlement: $23 million).
- Includes after-tax losses from realized crude oil hedging activities of $164 million (noncash premium amortization: $150 million; cash settlement: $14 million).
- Includes after-tax losses from realized crude oil hedging activities of $140 million (noncash premium amortization: $140 million; cash settlement: $0 million).
- Includes after-tax losses from realized crude oil hedging activities of $35 million (noncash premium amortization: $35 million; cash settlement: $0 million).
HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES
EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION OPERATING DATA
Third
Third
Second
Net Production Per Day (in thousands)
Crude oil barrels
United States
North Dakota
79
78
68
Offshore
21
20
20
Total United States
100
98
88
Guyana (a)
98
32
67
Malaysia and JDA
4
3
4
Other (b)
15
20
17
Total
217
153
176
Natural gas liquids barrels
United States
North Dakota
58
44
47
Offshore
2
3
2
Total United States
60
47
49
Natural gas mcf
United States
North Dakota
176
158
147
Offshore
41
52
41
Total United States
217
210
188
Malaysia and JDA
320
284
381
Other (b)
10
9
11
Total
547
503
580
Barrels of oil equivalent
368
284
322
- Production from Guyana includes 7,000 bopd of tax barrels in the third quarter of 2022. There were no tax barrels in the third quarter of 2021 or the second quarter of 2022.
- Other includes production from Libya and the Corporation's former interests in Denmark, which were sold in the third quarter of 2021. Libya net production was 17,000 boepd in the third quarter of 2022, 19,000 boepd in the third quarter of 2021 and 19,000 boepd in the second quarter of 2022. Denmark net production was 3,000 boepd in the third quarter of 2021.
HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES
EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION OPERATING DATA
Nine Months Ended
2022
2021
Net Production Per Day (in thousands)
Crude oil barrels
United States
North Dakota
75
80
Offshore
20
30
Total United States
95
110
Guyana (a)
65
30
Malaysia and JDA
4
4
Other (b)
17
22
Total
181
166
Natural gas liquids barrels
United States
North Dakota
51
48
Offshore
2
4
Total United States
53
52
Natural gas mcf
United States
North Dakota
160
159
Offshore
42
77
Total United States
202
236
Malaysia and JDA
355
339
Other (b)
11
9
Total
568
584
Barrels of oil equivalent
329
315
- Production from Guyana includes 2,000 bopd of tax barrels in the first nine months of 2022. There were no tax barrels in the first nine months of 2021.
- Other includes production from Libya and the Corporation's former interests in Denmark, which were sold in the third quarter of 2021. Libya net production was 19,000 boepd in the first nine months of 2022 and 19,000 boepd in the first nine months of 2021. Denmark net production was 4,000 boepd in the first nine months of 2021.
HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES
EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION OPERATING DATA
Third
Third
Second
Sales Volumes Per Day (in thousands) (a)
Crude oil barrels
208
148
173
Natural gas liquids barrels
58
47
46
Natural gas mcf
547
503
580
Barrels of oil equivalent
357
279
316
Sales Volumes (in thousands) (a)
Crude oil barrels
19,118
13,627
15,763
Natural gas liquids barrels
5,299
4,338
4,180
Natural gas mcf
50,343
46,317
52,811
Barrels of oil equivalent
32,807
25,685
28,745
Nine Months Ended
2022
2021
Sales Volumes Per Day (in thousands) (a)
Crude oil barrels
174
177
Natural gas liquids barrels
51
52
Natural gas mcf
568
584
Barrels of oil equivalent
320
326
Sales Volumes (in thousands) (a)
Crude oil barrels (b)
47,461
48,315
Natural gas liquids barrels
14,018
14,282
Natural gas mcf
155,052
159,387
Barrels of oil equivalent
87,321
89,162
HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES
EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION OPERATING DATA
Third
Third
Second
Average Selling Prices
Crude oil per barrel (including hedging)
United States
North Dakota
79.04
59.65
93.60
Offshore
78.80
62.23
95.22
Total United States
79.00
60.14
93.96
Guyana
92.02
70.05
104.19
Malaysia and JDA
85.23
69.87
106.21
Other (a)
87.90
68.36
105.21
Worldwide
85.32
63.17
99.16
Crude oil per barrel (excluding hedging)
United States
North Dakota
89.80
65.11
106.01
Offshore
89.47
67.88
107.58
Total United States
89.74
65.64
106.37
Guyana
98.91
73.12
112.57
Malaysia and JDA
85.23
69.87
106.21
Other (a)
94.96
71.43
114.93
Worldwide
93.95
67.88
109.51
Natural gas liquids per barrel
United States
North Dakota
35.41
32.94
40.96
Offshore
36.30
32.00
39.88
Worldwide
35.44
32.88
40.92
Natural gas per mcf
United States
North Dakota
6.67
3.75
6.89
Offshore
8.12
3.76
7.63
Total United States
6.94
3.75
7.06
Malaysia and JDA
5.07
5.45
6.18
Other (a)
7.03
3.62
5.36
Worldwide
5.85
4.71
6.45
- Other includes prices related to production from Libya and the Corporation's former interests in Denmark, which were sold in the third quarter of 2021.
HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES
EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION OPERATING DATA
Nine Months Ended
2022
2021
Average Selling Prices
Crude oil per barrel (including hedging)
United States
North Dakota (a)
85.39
52.27
Offshore
86.13
57.36
Total United States
85.56
53.46
Guyana
96.24
65.31
Malaysia and JDA
93.16
64.94
Other (b)
95.49
62.93
Worldwide
90.30
56.62
Crude oil per barrel (excluding hedging)
United States
North Dakota (a)
95.33
56.37
Offshore
95.96
61.91
Total United States
95.47
57.66
Guyana
103.94
67.72
Malaysia and JDA
93.16
64.94
Other (b)
104.67
65.91
Worldwide
99.14
60.33
Natural gas liquids per barrel
United States
North Dakota
38.51
28.59
Offshore
37.86
24.08
Worldwide
38.48
28.23
Natural gas per mcf
United States
North Dakota
5.97
3.96
Offshore
6.71
2.91
Total United States
6.13
3.62
Malaysia and JDA
5.72
5.22
Other (b)
5.65
3.05
Worldwide
5.86
4.54
- Excluding the two VLCC cargo sales totaling 4.2 million barrels sold in the first quarter of 2021, the North Dakota crude oil price excluding hedging was $59.99 per barrel and $55.29 per barrel including hedging.
- Other includes prices related to production from Libya and the Corporation's former interests in Denmark, which were sold in the third quarter of 2021.
The following is a summary of the Corporation's outstanding commodity hedging program for the remainder of calendar 2022:
WTI
Brent
Barrels of oil per day
90,000
60,000
Average monthly floor price
60
65
