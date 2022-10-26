Surface Samples Return High-Grade Assays up to 4,058 g/t Silver Equivalent

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 26, 2022) - Summa Silver Corp. (TSXV: SSVR) (OTCQX: SSVRF) (FSE: 48X) ("Summa" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has identified vein-extensions at the high-grade Mogollon Project near Silver City, New Mexico.

Key Highlights:

None of these new areas have ever been drill tested. Drilling is Underway at the Consolidated Mine: The first hole of the season intersected the Queen Vein over 15 m and featured visible silver sulfide mineralization 75 m down-dip from hole MOG22-05.

* Silver equivalent is calculated using US$20/oz Ag, US$1,800/oz Au, with metallurgical recoveries of Ag - 90% and Au - 95%. AgEq = (Ag grade x Ag recovery)+((Au grade x Au recovery) x (Au price / Ag price)).

Galen McNamara, CEO, stated: "As our early assessment of the Mogollon project continues, we are developing new targets across the district. There are now roughly 50 km of prospective veins and structures to prioritize, most of which are underexplored or unexplored, and many of which have returned high-grade assay results from outcropping veins at surface. Additionally, we are currently drilling a known high-grade zone where the mineralization remains open to expansion."





Figure 1. Map showing sample locations and assay data from

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7983/141940_70ff9d7c941c2b01_002full.jpg

Table 1: Assay results exceeding 100 g/t Silver Equivalent*

Sample ID Type Vein Easting Northing Elevation Ag (g/t) Au (g/t) AgEq* (g/t) C0926A-1 Outcrop Great Western 702606 3697832 1979 397 43.3 4,058 MT-024 Outcrop Maud South 702790 3698725 2038 740 17.0 2,116 C0820B-1 Outcrop Golden Arrow 703681 3699420 1997 116 10.8 1,024 MT-346 Outcrop Golden Arrow 703673 3699451 2001 180 4.9 583 C0820B-2 Outcrop Golden Arrow 703680 3699419 1997 43.0 3.9 375 MT-347 Outcrop Golden Arrow 703668 3699440 1994 101 3.2 367 MT-351 Outcrop Golden Arrow 703705 3699338 2031 83.7 3.3 357 MT-349 Outcrop Golden Arrow 703674 3699423 1991 58.2 3.3 332 MT-313 Outcrop Unnamed 703707 3700313 1749 141 1.4 247 C0922C-3 Outcrop Last Chance 702692 3697253 2061 70.9 1.7 213 MT-267 Outcrop Last Chance 702790 3697295 2059 54.2 1.6 184 MT-348 Outcrop Golden Arrow 703674 3699423 1991 44.6 1.6 176 MT-031 Outcrop Great Western 702333 3698729 2031 66.8 1.3 174 MT-235 Outcrop Great Western 702339 3698709 2017 64.2 1.3 167 MT-272 Outcrop Last Chance 702694 3697255 2058 92.5 0.8 150 MT-266 Outcrop Last Chance 702835 3697324 2038 76.1 0.9 143 MT-268 Outcrop Last Chance 702751 3697272 2066 58.1 1.1 143 C0929E-1 Outcrop Maud South 703106 3698382 1935 80.9 0.8 141 MT-273 Outcrop Last Chance 702694 3697255 2058 21.4 1.4 136 MT-269 Outcrop Last Chance 702751 3697272 2066 80.6 0.7 131

* Silver equivalent is calculated using US$20/oz Ag, US$1,800/oz Au, with metallurgical recoveries of Ag - 90% and Au - 95%. AgEq = (Ag grade x Ag recovery)+((Au grade x Au recovery) x (Au price / Ag price)).

Vein Descriptions

The Company has compiled a geochemical database of over 100 rock samples collected from areas covering the extensions of multiple high-grade, fault-controlled silver and gold-bearing epithermal-related veins. The structurally controlled veins and vein-breccias are dominantly comprised of quartz with lesser calcite and minor adularia, fluorite and barite locally mineralized with argentite and base metal sulfides. The faults and associated veins are predominantly east-west striking (e.g., Last Chance, Maud) or north-south striking (e.g., Great Western, Golden Arrow) and are locally exposed over their known km-scale strike length in historical prospect pits. The compiled assay data highlight numerous new target areas:

Analytical and Quality Assurance and Quality Control Procedures

Rock samples were either sent to Paragon Geochemical Laboratories ("Paragon") in Sparks, Nevada or Skyline Assayers and Laboratories ("Skyline") in Tucson, Arizona for preparation and analysis. Paragon and Skyline demonstrate compliance with ISO/IEC Standard 17025:2017 for analytical procedures. At both labs, samples were prepared using industry standard drying, crushing, pulverising and sieving methods. At both labs, samples were analyzed for gold via fire assay with an AA (atomic absorption) finish (Au-AA30 Paragon or FA-01 Skyline) and silver via atomic emission spectroscopy after four-acid digestion at Paragon (AgMA-AAS) and via inductively coupled plasma-mass spectrometry (ICP-MS) after an aqua regia digestion at Skyline (TE-3). Samples that assayed over 5 ppm Au at Paragon were rerun via fire assay with a gravimetric finish (Au-GR30) and samples that assayed over 3 ppm Au at Skyline were rerun via fire assay with a gravimetric finish (FA-02). Samples that assayed over 200 ppm Ag at Paragon or 150 ppm Ag at Skyline were rerun via fire assay for Ag with a gravimetric finish (Ag-GRAA30 or FA-04). Paragon and Skyline insert reference standards, duplicates, and blank samples in each batch of samples with standard internal QA-QC procedures, which all returned results within acceptable levels.

Marketing Services Agreement

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Galen McNamara, P. Geo., the CEO of the Company and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Summa Silver Corp

Summa Silver Corp is a Canadian junior mineral exploration company. The Company owns a 100% interest in the Hughes property located in central Nevada and has an option to earn 100% interest in the Mogollon property located in southwestern New Mexico. The Hughes property is host to the high-grade past-producing Belmont Mine, one of the most prolific silver producers in the United States between 1903 and 1929. The Mogollon property is the largest historic silver producer in New Mexico. Both properties have remained inactive since commercial production ceased and neither have seen modern exploration prior to the Company's involvement.

