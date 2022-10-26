MWI Animal Health U.K. (MWIAH U.K.), a part of global healthcare company AmerisourceBergen (AB), today launched MWI Pet, a new technology offering designed to help veterinary practices increase engagement with their clients while reducing administrative burdens on their teams. MWI Pet enables an efficient digital contact experience between practices and pet owners. The new offering seamlessly integrates with the Merlin practice management system, which is a cloud-based technology offering a range of integrated tools and applications to support key workflows and set veterinary practices up for success. Pet owners can access the MWI Pet portal to view and book available appointments with their veterinarian via any connected device.

"As providers continue to navigate a changing industry and evolving consumer expectations, veterinary practices need access to technologies that help them better serve the needs of both their staff and their clients," said David Tinsley, Vice President, MWI Animal Health U.K. "MWI Pet will help practices meet consumer demands for digital-driven convenience and foster deeper relationships with their clients, while freeing up more time for staff to focus on delivering high-quality care."

Veterinary practices that leverage the MWI Pet solution will benefit from:

Control: The easy-to-use admin tool and multiple simple-to-configure settings allow practices to set which appointments are available with which clinicians to manage workflows, generate revenue, and increase team productivity.

The easy-to-use admin tool and multiple simple-to-configure settings allow practices to set which appointments are available with which clinicians to manage workflows, generate revenue, and increase team productivity. Efficiency: Appointments are booked in real-time and seamlessly integrate with a practice's Merlin PMS. A unique data matching system allows existing clients to register themselves in just 30 seconds, with no risk of a duplicate record.

Appointments are booked in real-time and seamlessly integrate with a practice's Merlin PMS. A unique data matching system allows existing clients to register themselves in just 30 seconds, with no risk of a duplicate record. Visibility: Appointments booked through MWI Pet are clearly denoted in the practice's diary and the client record. Clients can also view past booking details and interactions they have had with the practice through the portal.

Appointments booked through are clearly denoted in the practice's diary and the client record. Clients can also view past booking details and interactions they have had with the practice through the portal. Bonding: The MWI Pet portal looks and feels like an extension of the practice's website and doesn't require clients to download any apps or software. It also sends automatic appointment confirmations to pet owners.

The portal looks and feels like an extension of the practice's website and doesn't require clients to download any apps or software. It also sends automatic appointment confirmations to pet owners. Service: From our Implementation Consultants to our Service Desk, MWI's professional onboarding service supports practices every step of the way.

"In an increasingly competitive market, it has never been more important for practices to attract, retain, and bond with their clients as well as their pets," said Jonathan Holloway, Senior Director of Customer Solutions, MWI Animal Health U.K. "We also understand that the modern veterinary practice is a busy place, which is why we have designed MWI Pet to drive efficiency for practice staff and create a frictionless, convenient experience for pet-owners interacting with the modern practice."

To set up a demo and see MWI Pet in action, click here.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen fosters a positive impact on the health of people and communities around the world by advancing the development and delivery of pharmaceuticals and healthcare products. As a leading global healthcare company, with a foundation in pharmaceutical distribution and solutions for manufacturers, pharmacies and providers, we create unparalleled access, efficiency and reliability for human and animal health. Our 42,000 global team members power our purpose: We are united in our responsibility to create healthier futures. AmerisourceBergen is ranked #10 on the Fortune 500 with more than $200 billion in annual revenue. Learn more at www.amerisourcebergen.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221026005432/en/

Contacts:

Mackenzie Liberatori, AmerisourceBergen

267-252-5704 Mobile

mackenzie.liberatori@amerisourcebergen.com