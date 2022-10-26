Chris Corde Joins Board of Directors; Chris Smith Joins Board of Advisors

Cado Security, the cloud investigation and response automation company, today announced the appointment of Chris Corde to its Board of Directors and Chris Smith to its Board of Advisors.

"We are excited to welcome Chris Corde and Chris Smith to our board, as we continue to scale our business and disrupt cloud security," said James Campbell, CEO and Co-Founder, Cado Security. "Their long-established success in the enterprise technology sector, extensive leadership and business experience will be fundamental as we continue to expedite cloud investigation and response."

Mr. Corde brings over 15 years of experience leading product innovation during periods of rapid growth. Mr. Corde currently serves as Director of Product Management for Security Operations at Google, where he is responsible for the Chronicle, VirusTotal, and Mandiant businesses. Mr. Corde played a fundamental role in the acquisition of Mandiant earlier this year, and is leading the strategy and execution of its integration into the Google Cloud security business. Prior to Google he was Vice President, Product Management for the Security Business Unit at VMWare, where he led all of product management and UX for the Carbon Black Cloud EPP platform.

"Given the nature of cloud infrastructure most organizations still lack the tools to understand the full impact of cloud incidents at scale," said Mr. Corde. "Cado Security's unique approach enables security teams to gain forensic-level detail, without forensic-level effort, and I'm excited to join the Board to assist them in their next stage of growth."

With over 30 years of enterprise IT experience, Mr. Smith specializes in building high-velocity, enterprise sales organizations at scale. Currently, Mr. Smith serves as Chief Revenue Officer at Aqua Security. Prior to Aqua Security, Mr. Smith was Chief Revenue Officer at Onapsis, where he led go-to-market strategies for sales, marketing, customer success, channels and field engineering. Mr. Smith also held Chief Revenue Officer titles at Anomali and Instart Logic (acquired by Akamai). Throughout his career, Mr. Smith has played a critical role driving companies to IPOs as well as mergers and acquisitions, including Invincea (acquired by Sophos), ArcSight (acquired by Hewlett Packard) and Mercury Interactive (acquired by Hewlett Packard).

"Enterprises struggle to easily investigate cloud incidents in a timely manner, which is costly," added Mr. Smith. "With automated data collection and processing, Cado Security provides exactly what the modern enterprise needs. I look forward to supporting the company as they continue to develop solutions which align with market demand, driving hypergrowth."

About Cado Security

Cado Security is the cloud investigation and response automation company. The Cado platform leverages the scale, speed and automation of the cloud to effortlessly deliver forensic-level detail into cloud, container and serverless environments. Only Cado empowers security teams to investigate and respond at cloud speed. Backed by Blossom Capital and Ten Eleven Ventures, Cado Security has offices in the United States and United Kingdom. For more information, please visit https://www.cadosecurity.com/ or follow us on Twitter @cadosecurity.

