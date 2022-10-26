Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 26.10.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Großartige News: Der neue Lithium-Hot-Stock mit starker Meldung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QAH7 ISIN: US7501021056 Ticker-Symbol:  
NASDAQ
25.10.22
22:00 Uhr
4,770 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.10.2022 | 15:05
50 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rackspace Technology, Inc.: Rackspace Technology to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Earnings on Wednesday, November 9, 2022

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: RXT) today announced that it will release its third quarter 2022 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. Amar Maletira, Chief Executive Officer, will also host a conference call on the day of the release (November 9, 2022) at 5:00 PM ET to discuss the Company's financial results.

Interested parties may access the conference call as follows:

To listen to the live webcast, please visit our IR website at the following link: https://ir.rackspace.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations

For listeners who would like to participate in the question and answer session, or need to obtain a dial-in number, please pre-register at the following link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI145bfbbe5c25494b83cc2cbaee80c5e1.

All registrants will receive dial-in information and a PIN allowing them to access the live call.

An audio replay of the conference call will be available on the Company's website at ir.rackspace.com.

About Rackspace Technology
Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. We design, build and operate our customer's cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adoptive innovative technologies.

Investor Relations Contact: Robert Watson, ir@rackspace.com
Media Contact: Casey Shilling, publicrelations@rackspace.com


RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.