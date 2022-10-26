Jotul Capital is a newly launched trading platform. Recently, the company has introduced new brokerage services for traders in the market.

London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - October 26, 2022) - Jotul Capital emerges as a trading platform. In the latest development, Jotul Capital has developed new trading services that facilitate traders in the brokerage process. The services mainly revolve around closing the needs of traders, as the company makers felt the void in the trading market.





Jotul Capital



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8621/141826_img.jpg

Jotul Capital focuses on the essential points for a trader. In that case, Jotul Capital offers customized conditions and time as valuable resources to ensure traders do not have to wait for orders to be executed. The company's newly launched services entail:

Quick deposit and withdrawal of funds.

Advanced analytical tools: It yields an availability of analytics tools-financial market reviews from leading analysts to build the right strategy. The training material is made so that it allows people to structure the knowledge for more efficient use of their experience, even for experienced traders.

Training: It provides the availability of a training center for new traders who know little about the financial markets.

Safety: Jotul Capital operates as a self-respecting platform using all the modern mechanisms to protect the funds. Therefore, the team does not write about encryption techniques, audits, protection against bots, and SYN flood since all of this has already been used. And when the officials of Jotul Capital are confident in their company's security, it remains only to protect the trader from mistakes and provide tools for use.

Furthermore, the features of Jotul Capital include a complimentary demo account. Before opening a live trading account, users can try a complimentary demo account to explore the intuitive trading platform and improve skills.

Jotul Capital also enables its traders to manage risk. Traders can use risk management tools to limit losses. The company publishes figures and statistics so that traders can evaluate the effectiveness of interaction.

About Jotul Capital

Jotul Capital is a trading platform established in 2013. Jotul Capital has over 2,700,000 transactions per month. The company is expanding its international portfolio with over 800 different stocks from various global markets, and in 2019 Jotul Capital trades in the global financial market, achieving its goal: to act in the interests of traders.

Potential traders must visit the following link to avail of Jotul Capital's services: https://jotulcapital.com/

Media Details:

Company Name: Jotul Capital

Contact Person: James Bell

Phone Number: +447717077906

E-mail Address: james.bell@jotulcapital.com

Location: Main office; 30 ST. MARY AX LONDON ENGLAND EC3A 8EP

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/141826