Hughes & Coleman: Big Truck Companies Can Cut Corners on Maintenance to Save Money, Leading to Serious Car Wrecks on the Road

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2022 / According to the TN Department of Safety & Homeland Security, there were 13,921 big truck crashes in 2021 in Tennessee. Of those, 2,165 occurred in Davidson county, in close proximity to Nashville. Some of these wrecks could have been prevented if not for the maintenance and safety violations on behalf of the big truck drivers. This negligence goes beyond preventative servicing; occasionally, trucking companies will forgo necessary truck servicing in favor of their bottom line. This careless choice puts other drivers at risk of serious injuries due to car wrecks on the road, including you and your loved ones.

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMSCA) has detailed inspection and maintenance requirements for these truck drivers; however, that doesn't stop big truck companies from doing everything they can to save money, even at the expense of the safety of passenger vehicle drivers. Common, preventable issues that can lead to big truck accidents include failure to check tire tread and replace tires when necessary, failure to maintain the braking system, and foregoing underride rail installation. In 2020, one out of every 6 Tennessee crash fatalities involved a semi-truck or large truck, according to the Tennessee State Trooper Highway Patrol. Tractor-trailer accidents accounted for 74% of all deaths involving a big truck.

Before each trip, and especially during the winter, big truck companies should conduct a thorough inspection to ensure their truck tires are equipped for road conditions. Winter and colder weather can naturally decrease air volume within the tires, leading to punctures and flats. If tires are not replaced at an appropriate time, this error could lead to tire failure, resulting in a deadly wreck. Additionally, big truck brakes should be routinely assessed as most big trucks weigh close to 80,000 pounds. Any braking with that amount of mass leads to wear and tear much faster than it does with other vehicles. If a big truck has brake defects while on the road, the failure usually results from poor or negligent maintenance.

Underride rails protect cars from going underneath big trucks during a potential collision. Many trucks have protective measures that look like guard rails on the back and side of their vehicle. These rails are standard protection, and if a truck does not have these installed or the company chooses to forgo installation, it can put everyone on the road at risk for injury during a big truck wreck.

These are just a few examples of the rigorous vetting that should go into big truck safety inspection. However, big truck companies will sometimes forego these necessary checks for the sake of time and money. Being involved in a big truck wreck that causes injury can affect the driver, passengers, and even their loved ones. While the thought is scary, the logistics can be even more frightening due to the complex legal and insurance teams who back big truck companies.

Big truck wrecks can be particularly devastating given the size discrepancies in big trucks versus commercial vehicles. Hiring an experienced personal injury lawyer who helps injured big truck accident victims for a living is essential to receiving justice. Click here to learn more about how Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers can help after a big truck wreck.

Should you be involved in a wreck with a big truck and you suspect it is due to the company's inability to maintain proper safety standards, report the accident immediately to the police, make your insurance agent aware, and carefully review your policy to understand your coverage. Seek emergency treatment and document your injuries to the investigating officer and any doctors, hospitals, and emergency rooms where you seek treatment. Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers has extensive experience helping clients navigate these big truck corporations. They help to ensure their clients receive the money they deserve after being injured in a big truck wreck.

The Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers team can help organize important information such as medical bills, handle settlement negotiations, and deal with the sophisticated legal and insurance companies that work with big truck companies. The Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers team will provide support to the client, that way recovery and compensation can be their sole focus. Call an injury lawyer immediately following a big truck accident to achieve the best case results possible and the rightful compensation.

Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers provides individualized and compassionate service to all clients. They recognize that clients are going through a difficult time seeking an attorney and that working with a trustworthy legal team is essential. Hughes & Coleman lawyers take the time to explain legal options to clients and are available to answer questions at any time. They also make it a point to inform clients at every stage of their injury claim, so they don't feel lost or alone.

