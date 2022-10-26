Atlanta, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 26, 2022) - Gzone, a technology consulting company founded in 2020 by Mikael Thrash, has announced its partnership with an American multinational energy corporation. This partnership is the result of the technology consulting startup's growing renown within their field. The partnership is set to begin in November 2022.

Until now, Gzone's clientele has been small businesses and up-and-coming entrepreneurs. The company's recent partnership with a multinational corporation represents a major step in its ambition to service higher-net-value clients. The recent partnership also attests to the company's top-tier consulting services, which the company partly attributes to its client base.

Because Gzone has been providing consultations to more up-and-coming entrepreneurs than their competitors, the company possesses a more informed understanding of where various industries may be headed. This understanding enables Gzone to tailor their services to clients' needs, as well as the ever-changing business landscape.

Gzone's recent partnership demonstrates that even the most prestigious of technology consultants can benefit from including up-and-coming entrepreneurs in their clientele. These entrepreneurs contribute to the company's awareness of potential future trends. With this information, Gzone can more predictively advise higher-net-value clients on how to adapt to ever-changing industries.

Likewise, as Gzone begins to service higher-net-value clients, the company expects to provide more tried-and-tested wisdom and business know-how to their younger clientele, so their younger clients can benefit from insights that would otherwise take them years to learn. In this way, the company intends to provide their clients with the best of both perspectives, to prepare them for both current markets and future trends.

Gzone has additional plans to launch a technology-smart cafe and coffee shop. The company believes that this will aid them in consolidating a community of potential clients, especially up-and-coming entrepreneurs. By creating a community where young entrepreneurs can discuss their ideas, goals and professional difficulties, Gzone's ability to predict future changes across industries will considerably improve. A technology-smart cafe and coffee shop will also provide Gzone with more comprehensive feedback on how they can improve their consulting services. Furthermore, by providing a community for up-and-coming entrepreneurs to discuss their current projects and ambitions for the future, the likely result will be more innovative approaches to entrepreneurship which Gzone can incorporate into future consulting services.

If the coffee shop/technology-smart cafe works in the way that Gzone envisions it will, the company will not only have a better ability to project future changes across industries, but will be able to better equip their clients to make those changes. The company's founder Mikael Thrash explains, "We have a modernized mindset and knowledge of the latest technologies to build the future."

The company provides enterprise consulting services to their clientele in graphic design, software engineering and digital marketing suites. Gzone also provides consultations on entrepreneur marketing, big data analytics, customizing apps with Google Map interaction, business process automation, AI machine learning expertise and E-Commerce website SEO.

Gzone, also known as Gzone The Technology Universe, was founded in 2020 by Mikael Thrash, who graduated with a degree in computer information systems from the University of South Alabama after serving nine years of active duty in the U.S. Navy. Although the company has typically provided technology consultations to small businesses, their recent deal with a multinational energy incorporation indicates that they will be graduating to higher-profile clients. To continue reaping the insights of up-and-coming entrepreneurs, however, the company will continue to provide an entrepreneur-focused collaborative workspace, and plans to launch a coffee shop and technology smart cafe.

