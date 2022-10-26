Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 26, 2022) - Spotlight Web3 Digital-Content Magazine, headed by Founder/CEO Christi Love, has announced it will launch its high-tech celeb 3D magazine covers in spring 2023, with the first edition of the magazine expected in the summer of 2023. The magazine-show, which will be fully-interactive and viewed on cell phones, will focus its interactive content on hip hop music and urban entertainment, including interviews, concerts, and more.

With over 25M people in the United States enjoying hip hop and nearly one-third of all U.S. streams in 2021 of hip hop and R&B, the musical genre remains popular. Christi Love says that she and her staff are dedicating Spotlight Web3 Digital-Content Magazine to the millions who enjoy the music's stylized, rhythmic beats, and chanted lyrics.

"We are launching Spotlight Web3 Digital-Content Magazine because we know that so many individuals of all ages are drawn to hip hop's gritty, expressive cadences and distinctive culture," says Christi Love. "With our focus on music, comedy, sports, cars, sneakers, tech, politics, and hip hop culture as a whole, we hope that everyone will find exclusive content to enjoy on our app."

The Spotlight Web3-decentralized, Digital-Content Magazine app, which viewers will be able to access via their mobile device, laptop, or desktop, will allow sports figures, musical artists, advertisers, brands, and sponsors to be featured. The company states that they will be part of the magazine-show's vision: to present urban entertainment enthusiasts with a new form of media that is easily accessed via a decentralized app.

"Check back with us on our website to see more details about the upcoming launch of Spotlight Web3 Digital-Content Magazine," Christi Love says. "Your cell phone is going to be the gateway to exclusive content featuring hip hop stars and other exclusive, interactive-content that will be exciting to watch in a whole new way."

Spotlight Web3 Digital-Content Magazine is a fully-interactive, decentralized, digital magazine that brings viewers the latest in hip hop and urban entertainment news. For more information on Spotlight Web3 Digital-Content Magazine and to be among the first to know when it goes live, please see its website.

For more information on how artists, brands, advertisers, or sponsors can be involved, please contact Christi Love at: media@spotlightdigitalmagazine.com

or (310) 881-9661.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/141956