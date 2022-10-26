Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of InCoax Networks AB (524/22)

With effect from October 27, 2022, the subscription rights in InCoax Networks AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including November 07, 2022. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: INCOAX TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0019019019 Order book ID: 272755 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from October 27, 2022, the paid subscription shares in InCoax Networks AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: INCOAX BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0019019027 Order book ID: 272756 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com