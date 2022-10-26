Anzeige
Mittwoch, 26.10.2022
Großartige News: Der neue Lithium-Hot-Stock mit starker Meldung!
26.10.2022 | 15:53
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of InCoax Networks AB (524/22)

With effect from October 27, 2022, the subscription rights in InCoax Networks
AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until
and including November 07, 2022. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   INCOAX TR                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0019019019              
Order book ID:  272755                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from October 27, 2022, the paid subscription shares in InCoax
Networks AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue
until further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   INCOAX BTA               
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0019019027              
Order book ID:  272756                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
