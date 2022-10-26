Leading Crypto Market Intelligence Provider Glassnode Acquires Crypto Portfolio Tracking Tax Platform Accointing

BAAR, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2022 / Glassnode, the global leader in on-chain and market data intelligence, has acquired the popular crypto tax and portfolio tracking platform Accointing.com. This acquisition combines the services provided by both companies bringing users more value than ever before.

Glassnode provides digital asset traders and investors with a comprehensive market intelligence suite, encompassing cutting-edge metrics across on-chain and crypto-financial data, delivered through intelligible and actionable charts. Glassnode's intelligence and insights are utilized by hundreds of thousands of investors daily, helping them navigate the intricate complexities of the crypto space. Glassnode's ultimate mission - to build crypto's leading market and portfolio intelligence platform that empowers investors to compound and protect their digital assets - is now one significant step closer to fruition thanks to the recent acquisition of Accointing.com. Glassnode users can now take advantage of Accointing.com's conveniently contextualized, holistic view of their portfolio assets across wallets and exchanges, as well as Accointing.com's automated crypto tax compliance and reporting features.

"Accointing.com is one of the industry's leading tax and portfolio tracking platforms with hundreds of thousands of users on web and mobile. Its precise tracking and tax reporting capabilities across decentralized and centralized services have made it a perfect companion for our path forward," said the Glassnode Team.

With the integration of Accointing.com, users now have the ability to track their portfolio in a single holistic view, empowering investors to understand tradeoffs between new profitable opportunities, existing portfolio positions, and tax-optimized trades. Integrating Accointing.com's product lines with Glassnode will ultimately unlock the true value of market intelligence by contextualizing insights to users' portfolios and helping them maximize their ROI.

In the coming months, Glassnode will combine the entire user journey - from market intelligence over portfolio management to tax-reporting compliance - in a single platform. While currently, the portfolio tracking features are free for all users for unlimited transactions, the integration of the two platforms will eventually allow Glassnode users to create a personalized view of the market with respect to their specific investment strategies and portfolio holdings.

As of now, every user can access both platforms using the same login, making it easier to navigate seamlessly between products. This way, Glassnode users can enjoy free access to valuable features such as portfolio tracking and tax reporting, including Accointing.com's unique Trading Tax Optimizer that helps preserve capital and minimize potential losses during the current crypto bear market.

To learn more about Accointing by Glassnode visit www.glassnode.com/accointing . For more information on Glassnode's Market Intelligence, visit www.glassnode.com .

About Glassnode

Glassnode is the industry's leading blockchain data and intelligence platform. We equip investors with the most comprehensive library of on-chain and financial metrics to help them make better investment and trading decisions.

About Accointing.com

Accointing.com is a crypto portfolio tracking and crypto tax report generation software. We make tracking your crypto net worth easier and streamline the creation of crypto tax reports that abide by country-specific legislation.

