Mittwoch, 26.10.2022
WKN: 859005 ISIN: JP3668000007 Ticker-Symbol: NKO 
Frankfurt
26.10.22
09:31 Uhr
6,600 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
JAPAN
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.10.2022 | 22:53
Cryogenic Industries: Cong Thanh Nguyen Named Business Development Manager for Vietnam for Nikkiso Clean Energy and Industrial Gases Group

TEMECULA, Calif., Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nikkiso Cryogenic Industries' Clean Energy & Industrial Gases Group ("Group"), a part of the Nikkiso Co., Ltd (Japan) group of companies, is pleased to announce that Cong Thanh Nguyen has been named Business Development Manager for their Cryogenic Equipment & Solutions market serving Vietnam.

Based in Hanoi, Vietnam, Cong will be on the front line of the region's growing Industrial Gas and LNG business, providing solutions from our industrial products line and offering strong service and local support. He will be responsible for expanding the brand awareness of the Group to a broad range of local customers. Additionally, this will complete three major business lines of Nikkiso in Vietnam besides Aerospace and Medical divisions.

Cong was previously Business Development Manager for Vietnam Industrial Gas. His responsibilities included collaborating with numerous departments to develop and implement improvement strategies. He has a Master of Arts degree in International Business from the University of Greenwich, England (Singapore Campus).

"Cong's industry and international business experience combined with his knowledge of the local market will be of great benefit, as we work to develop the opportunities in this region" according to Tim Born, Vice President, Southeast Asia.

With this addition, Nikkiso continues their commitment to provide direct support and be both a global and local presence for their customers.

ABOUT CRYOGENIC INDUSTRIES
Cryogenic Industries, Inc. (now a member of Nikkiso Co., Ltd.) member companies manufacture and service engineered cryogenic gas processing equipment (pumps, turboexpanders, heat exchangers, etc.), and process plants for Industrial Gases, Natural gas Liquefaction (LNG), Hydrogen Liquefaction (LH2) and Organic Rankine Cycle for Waste Heat Recovery. Founded over 50 years ago, Cryogenic Industries is the parent company of ACD, Nikkiso Cryo, Nikkiso Integrated Cryogenic Solutions, Cosmodyne and Cryoquip and a commonly controlled group of approximately 20 operating entities.

For more information, please visit www.nikkisoCEIG.comand www.nikkiso.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Anna Quigley
+1.951.383.3314
aquigley@cryoind.com


© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
