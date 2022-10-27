Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 26, 2022) - Manitou Gold Inc. (TSXV: MTU) is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud's 2022 Fall Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us there.

The annual conference will be hosted in-person, at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel from November 9-10, 2022.

Richard Murphy-CEO will be presenting on November 9th at 10:00 AM Eastern Standard time.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://redcloudfs.com/fallminingshowcase2022/.

We look forward to seeing you there.

For further information:

Manitou Gold Inc.

Richard Murphy

1-705-698-1962

info@manitougold.com

https://manitougold.com/