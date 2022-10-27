Berlin, Germany--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2022) - On October 14, 2022, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin tweeted at the DeFi Community via his Twitter account. In the tweet, he joked about naming a token "THE". It was strongly implied that Vitalik was masterminding a "degen" token play on Ethereum. Several DeFi developers launched projects following the widely spread tweet. As of October 18, 25 contracts were deployed across the Ethereum, and BSC Blockchains. 6 of these contracts have been determined to be honeypot scams by Peckshield, a blockchain security firm. Most of the other projects have also diminished into nothing. However, a competitor on the Ethereum Blockchain has cemented itself as the heir to VB's vision.

The token that was chosen by the DeFi community was one of the most simple; A zero-tax token with burned liquidity with a renounced contract. This means that nobody can tamper with the contract or remove liquidity, nor is there an owner of the project. True decentralisation.

1.69 Ethereum was added to liquidity on October 14, 18:18.

Recognition from Vitalik and CT

Just 24 hours after the project launch, a community member replied to VB in a tweet. By this point, $THE on the Ethereum Blockchain had significantly outperformed its competitors. It was clear the DeFi community had come together to create a prototype of Vitalik's wishes. Vitalik replied to the community member with a "Like".





$THE Protocol

A seal of approval from the founder of the Ethereum blockchain, the home of DeFi. This first interaction sent shockwaves across the whole cryptocurrency space. Since its deployment, Crypto Bitlord, perhaps the most decorated CT influencer, has been instrumental in his support of $THE. When the anticipation hit its peak, Vitalik showed his support through a Tweet. In addition, $THE has gotten over 85k mentions on Twitter within 24 hours, which shows the positive reception by the DeFi community.

This further accelerated the exponential rise of $THE, as VB has said he has been keeping tabs on the project. This move was revolutionary for the DeFi community, as it was confirmed that the founder of Ethereum was observing the progression of the phenomenon he had created. As of October 20, $THE has already been listed by major centralised exchanges, such as MEXC, LBank, and Hotbit. Centralized exchange listings are a positive catalyst for $THE, as they store liquidity for the token to be traded on their platforms. This stabilises and decreases the token price volatility while increasing the project's legitimacy.

The significance of $THE

Many of you may have realised that $THE is an anagram of $ETH. Is it a coincidence that Vitalik breathed life into the meme coin space with an anagram of his most enormous creation to date? Vitalik, who has in the past expressed mostly negative opinions on memecoins (we all saw the drama with Shiba Inu), has seemingly changed his views since, as we have seen over the past few days. The timing of all of this is also crucial. After the 2020-2021 DeFi mania, UniSwap had been showing low volume periods due to the bear market in 2022. There were also further concerns post-merge, as mentioned in this article. The world economy has also been struggling, with US Core Inflation at a 40-Year High. However, since Vitalik's much-appreciated contribution to the DeFi space, the TVL on Uniswap has been phenomenal, with levels rising 150% over the past week. Our beloved CZ has stated positive price action occurs after trading volume increases. It wouldn't be an exaggeration to state that Vitalik triggered a newfound renaissance in October 2022, along with the emergence of $THE. Only time will tell, but we will be amid a DeFi rollercoaster in the coming months.

