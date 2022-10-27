F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd: Positive topline phase III results show Roche's Vabysmo improved vision for people living with retinal vein occlusion (RVO)

Vabysmo achieved its primary endpoint of non-inferiority to aflibercept in RVO in the BALATON and COMINO clinical trials

Vabysmo was generally well tolerated, with a safety profile consistent with previous trials

Vabysmo is the first and only treatment that targets and inhibits two disease pathways involving Ang-2 and VEGF-A, linked to a number of vision-threatening retinal conditions

Detailed results will be presented at an upcoming medical meeting and submitted to regulatory authorities around the world

Basel, 27 October 2022 - Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) today announced positive topline results from two global phase III studies, BALATON and COMINO, evaluating the first and only bispecific antibody for the eye, Vabysmo (faricimab), in macular edema due to branch and central retinal vein occlusion (BRVO and CRVO).1,2,3 RVO is a vision-threatening condition that impacts 28 million people globally.4

Both studies met their primary endpoints, showing that people with macular edema due to BRVO and CRVO receiving Vabysmo injections every four weeks, for up to 24 weeks, achieved non-inferior visual acuity gains compared to those receiving aflibercept injections every four weeks.

"These encouraging data demonstrate that Vabysmo could potentially provide a new treatment option for people living with retinal vein occlusion, a serious retinal vascular condition that can lead to irreversible vision impairment or vision loss," said Levi Garraway, M.D., Ph.D., Roche's Chief Medical Officer and Head of Global Product Development. "Today's results add to the extensive evidence supporting Vabysmo's efficacy in treating multiple types of retinal conditions. We look forward to submitting these data to regulatory authorities."

Vabysmo also showed rapid drying of retinal fluid from baseline through week 24, as measured by reduction in central subfield thickness.

In both studies, Vabysmo was generally well tolerated. The safety profile was consistent with previous trials.

Detailed results will be presented at an upcoming medical meeting and submitted to regulatory authorities around the world.

Vabysmo is uniquely engineered to target and inhibit two disease pathways, which are linked to a number of vision-threatening retinal conditions, by neutralising angiopoietin-2 (Ang-2) and vascular endothelial growth factor-A (VEGF-A) to restore vascular stability.3,5 The level of Ang-2 is elevated in RVO and it is thought that increased Ang-2 expression drives disease progression.6,7

To date, Vabysmo is approved in more than 40 countries around the world, including the United States, Japan, the United Kingdom and the European Union, for people living with neovascular or 'wet' age-related macular degeneration (nAMD) and diabetic macular edema (DME).8,9,10,11,12 Vabysmo's long-term efficacy and safety in nAMD and DME has been demonstrated by two-year data from four large, global studies involving more than 3,000 participants.3,5,13,14 Vabysmo is the only injectable eye medicine approved with phase III studies supporting treatment intervals of up to four months for people living with nAMD and DME.12 Globally, more than 165,000 Vabysmo doses have been distributed for treatment of these conditions to date.8 RVO, nAMD and DME together affect around 70 million people worldwide and are among the leading causes of vision loss.3,4,15,16,17

About retinal vein occlusion (RVO)

RVO is the second most common cause of vision loss due to retinal vascular diseases.4 It affects an estimated 28 million adults globally, mainly those aged 60 or older, and can lead to severe and sudden vision loss.4,18 The level of angiopoietin-2 (Ang-2) is elevated in RVO and it is thought that increased Ang-2 expression drives disease progression.6,7 RVO typically results in sudden, painless vision loss in the affected eye because the vein blockage restricts normal blood flow in the affected retina, resulting in ischemia, bleeding, fluid leakage and retinal swelling called macular edema.18,19,20 Currently, macular edema due to RVO is typically treated with repeated intravitreal injections of anti-vascular endothelial growth factor therapies.20 There are two main types of RVO: branch retinal vein occlusion, which affects more than 23 million people globally and occurs when one of the four smaller 'branches' of the main central retinal vein becomes blocked; and central retinal vein occlusion, which is less common, affecting more than four million people worldwide, and occurs when the eye's central retinal vein becomes blocked.4,20

About the BALATON and COMINO studies1,2

BALATON (NCT04740905) and COMINO (NCT04740931) are two randomised, multicentre, double-masked, global phase III studies evaluating the efficacy and safety of Vabysmo? (faricimab) compared to aflibercept. For the first 20 weeks, patients are randomised 1:1 to receive six monthly injections of either Vabysmo (6.0 mg) or aflibercept (2.0 mg). From weeks 24-72, all patients receive Vabysmo (6.0 mg) up to every four months - according to a personalised treatment interval dosing regimen - using a treat-and-extend approach.

The BALATON study is being conducted in 553 people with branch retinal vein occlusion. The COMINO study is being conducted in 729 people with central retinal or hemiretinal vein occlusion.

The primary endpoint of each study is the change in best-corrected visual acuity from baseline at 24 weeks. Secondary endpoints include change in central subfield thickness and drying of retinal fluid from baseline over time up to week 24.

About the Vabysmo (faricimab) clinical development programme

Roche has a robust phase III clinical development programme for Vabysmo. The programme includes AVONELLE-X, an extension study of TENAYA and LUCERNE, evaluating the long-term safety and tolerability of Vabysmo in neovascular or 'wet' age-related macular degeneration, and RHONE-X, an extension study of YOSEMITE and RHINE evaluating the long-term safety and tolerability of Vabysmo in diabetic macular edema (DME).21,22 Roche has also initiated the phase IV ELEVATUM study of Vabysmo in underrepresented patient populations with DME and supports several other independent studies to further understand retinal conditions with a high unmet need.23

About Vabysmo (faricimab)

Vabysmo is the first bispecific antibody approved for the eye.9,11 It targets and inhibits two disease pathways linked to a number of vision-threatening retinal conditions by neutralising angiopoietin-2 (Ang-2) and vascular endothelial growth factor-A (VEGF-A). Ang-2 and VEGF-A contribute to vision loss by destabilising blood vessels, causing new leaky blood vessels to form and increasing inflammation.3,5 By blocking pathways involving Ang-2 and VEGF-A, Vabysmo is designed to stabilise blood vessels.3,5 Vabysmo is approved in more than 40 countries around the world, including the United States, Japan, the United Kingdom and the European Union for people living with neovascular or 'wet' age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema. Review by other regulatory authorities is ongoing.8,9,10,11,12

About Roche in ophthalmology

Roche is focused on saving people's eyesight from the leading causes of vision loss through pioneering therapies. Through our innovation in the scientific discovery of new potential drug targets, personalised healthcare, molecular engineering, biomarkers and continuous drug delivery, we strive to design the right therapies for the right patients.

We have the broadest retina pipeline in ophthalmology, which is led by science and informed by insights from people with eye diseases. Our pipeline includes gene therapies and treatments for geographic atrophy and other vision-threatening diseases, including rare and inherited conditions.

Applying our extensive experience, we have already brought breakthrough ophthalmic treatments to people living with vision loss. Susvimo (previously called Port Delivery System with ranibizumab) 100 mg/mL for intravitreal use via ocular implant is the first United States Food and Drug Administration-approved refillable eye implant for neovascular or 'wet' age-related macular degeneration that continuously delivers a customised formulation of ranibizumab over a period of months.24 Vabysmo (faricimab) is the first bispecific antibody approved for the eye, which targets two disease pathways that drive retinal conditions.3,5,9,11 Lucentis (ranibizumab injection) is the first treatment approved to improve vision in people with certain retinal conditions.25



About Roche

Founded in 1896 in Basel, Switzerland, as one of the first industrial manufacturers of branded medicines, Roche has grown into the world's largest biotechnology company and the global leader in in-vitro diagnostics. The company pursues scientific excellence to discover and develop medicines and diagnostics for improving and saving the lives of people around the world. We are a pioneer in personalised healthcare and want to further transform how healthcare is delivered to have an even greater impact. To provide the best care for each person we partner with many stakeholders and combine our strengths in Diagnostics and Pharma with data insights from the clinical practice.

In recognising our endeavor to pursue a long-term perspective in all we do, Roche has been named one of the most sustainable companies in the pharmaceuticals industry by the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for the thirteenth consecutive year. This distinction also reflects our efforts to improve access to healthcare together with local partners in every country we work.

Genentech, in the United States, is a wholly owned member of the Roche Group. Roche is the majority shareholder in Chugai Pharmaceutical, Japan.

For more information, please visit www.roche.com .

All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law.



