Ultimate Ears, a brand of Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI), well known for its portable Bluetooth? speakers, including BOOM 3, MEGABOOM 3, WONDERBOOM 3 and HYPERBOOM, is pleased to announce direct-to-consumer availability for UE FITS outside of the United States. As one of the fastest-growing premium, custom wireless earbuds in the U.S., customers worldwide have been awaiting international availability. Effective immediately, the brand's direct-to-consumer website now allows consumers in Canada, France, Germany and the UK to shop for UE FITS in local currency.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221027005145/en/

UE FITS in Eclipse (Midnight Blue) (Photo: Business Wire)

"With the increased demand for our earbuds, we are making it easier to order the products consumers want with direct online purchase availability in more countries," saidJonah Staw, general manager and head of Ultimate Ears. "Since their inception, UE FITS have redefined the traditional audio listening experience by providing exceptional comfort, fit and sound quality. Consumers in Canada, France, Germany and the UK can now enjoy ordering and using their unique custom-molded UE FITS."

Created by Ultimate Ears, the renowned maker of UE Pro in-ear monitors worn by many of the world's top touring musicians, UE FITS are custom-fit true wireless earbuds. Leveraging their proprietary Lightform technology, the earbuds mold to each individual's unique earprint in under 60 seconds and exemplify that fit is the singular most predictive way to deliver the finest sound.

The earbuds are designed to deliver up to eight hours of listening on a single charge while sitting comfortably and delivering quality yet brilliant sound. UE FITS are available for 229.99 Euros, 199.99 GBP and 249.99 CAD, and are available in the following colorway options: Eclipse (Midnight Blue), Cloud (Grey) and Dawn (Lilac)

ABOUT ULTIMATE EARS

Ultimate Ears, a Logitech brand, is transforming the way people experience music together, wherever life takes them. Ultimate Ears first revolutionized the way artists interact with their concert audiences by reinventing the on-stage monitor, turning it into a custom-fitted earphone. Today, Ultimate Ears continues to bring music to life with its award-winning family of wireless speakers. Founded in 1981, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Learn more at ultimateears.com or connect with us on Instagram.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company's website at logitech.com

