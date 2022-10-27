Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 27.10.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
STRONG BUY! Technisches Setup und Übernahmefantasie schüren Kursfeuer!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2P5KT ISIN: US87960W2035 Ticker-Symbol: 0IGA 
Frankfurt
01.12.21
08:10 Uhr
0,020 Euro
-0,025
-56,44 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TELIGENT INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TELIGENT INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
27.10.2022 | 09:05
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

J. Molner AS comment about the tenure of Jason Grenfell-Gardner at Teligent, Inc

On October 27, 2022, Eesti Päevaleht published an article based on public
records, concerning a 2020 court case of Oklahoma Police Pension Fund and
Retirement System vs Teligent, Inc and Jason Grenfell-Gardner, previously the
CEO of Teligent, Inc. The case ended in a settlement and the parties agreed
that there was no fault. 

Follows a comment by Jason Grenfell-Gardner, currently Member of the Management
Board of J. Molner AS: 

"J. Molner AS is an independent company and not related to Teligent, Inc. In
2020, J. Molner acquired the lab that Teligent built in 2015 in Tallinn. It's a
modern and well-equipped lab for world-class research. It meets the standards
required to develop and release pharmaceutical products on the basis of EU and
FDA Good Manufacturing Practices. 

My past role in Teligent is described in the company description and during my
tenure, the revenue of Teligent grew from USD 5 million per year to USD 66
million, and the total drug portfolio grew from zero in 2012 to 79 in 2020. In
the same the company had some challenges I personally have drawn lessons from.
I left the post of CEO of Teligent, Inc on February 4, 2020. 

The Teligent case ended in a settlement and the parties agreed that there was
no fault. Teligent's filings in the case are public and all statements about
the case had to be limited to the litigation process. 

As stated in the Company Description of J. Molner AS, the Management Board
warrants that Molner Group (J. Molner AS and its subsidiaries) is currently not
involved in any ongoing and has not in previous reporting periods been involved
in any court proceedings, tax or other disputes." 

Jason Grenfell-Gardner

Member of the Management Board

J. Molner AS

jason@jmolner.com



https://www.jmolner.com/investor
TELIGENT-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.