Donnerstag, 27.10.2022

WKN: A1CT6Y ISIN: GB00B60BD277 Ticker-Symbol: 49S 
Tradegate
25.10.22
17:46 Uhr
1,350 Euro
-0,070
-4,93 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
27.10.2022 | 11:28
Superdry plc: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Superdry plc: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding*

Superdry plc (SDRY) Superdry plc: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding* 27-Oct-2022 / 09:55 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

SuperdryPlc

(Superdry or the Company)

27 October 2022

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR) and persons closely associated with them (PCA)

Superdry Performance Share Plan (PSP): Grant of 2022 Restricted Share Awards

On 26 October 2022, the PDMRs named below were granted restricted share awards over Ordinary Shares under the terms of the Superdry PSP. Details of the number of Ordinary Shares subject to such awards are set out in the table immediately below. 

Number of Ordinary Shares subject to award 
Name / position of PDMR 
 
Julian Dunkerton - Chief Executive Officer        257,143 
Shaun Wills - Chief Financial Officer           160,715 
Silvana Bonello - Chief Operating Officer         83,521 
Craig McGregor - Global Retail Director          74,521 
Matthew Horwood - Chief Technology Officer        69,429 
Justin Lodge - Chief Marketing Officer          65,251 
Shaun Packe - Global Sourcing and Sustainability Director 63,404 
Ruth Daniels - General Counsel and Company Secretary   63,000 
Cathryn Petchey - Global People Director         46,286

The above awards were notified to the Company by each PDMR referred to above on 26 October 2022.

No consideration was paid for the grant of these awards which are structured as conditional awards.

The awards will ordinarily vest on the third anniversary of their grant subject to the grantee's continued service.

In respect of the awards granted to the CEO and CFO:

-- the award levels, equating to 50% of their respectivie salaries, are below the 75% of salary RSA maximumas per the shareholder approved Remuneration Policy. In determining appropriate 2022 RSA levels, the RemuenrationCommittee considered the balance between the prevailing share price and the significant negative discretion appliedto reduce the FY22 annual bonus award for the CEO and CFO to nil;

-- the Remuneration Committee retains discretion to reduce the vesting level of the awards after keystrategic measures over the vesting period have been considered; and

-- a two-year post vesting holding period will apply.

Vesting conditions relating to the satisfaction of personal performance measures apply to the awards granted to all particpants.

This announcement, including the notifications below, is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation. 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
                                     1.Julian Dunkerton 
                                     2.Shaun Wills 
                                     3.Silvana Bonello 
                                     4.Craig McGregor 
                                     5.Matthew Horwood 
a)      Name 
                                     6.Justin Lodge 
                                     7.Shaun Packe 
                                     8.Ruth Daniels 
                                     9.Cathryn Petchey 
 
2.      Reason for the notification 
                                     1.Chief Executive Officer 
                                     2.Chief Financial Officer 
                                     3.Chief Operating Officer 
                                     4.Global Retail Director 
                                     5.Chief Technology Officer 
a)      Position/status 
                                     6.Chief Marketing Officer 
                                     7.Global Sourcing and Sustainability Director 
                                     8.General Counsel and Company Secretary 
                                     9.Global People Director 
 
                                     Initial Notification 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment 
 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                                     Superdry Plc 
a)      Name 
 
                                     213800GAQMT2WL7BW361 
b)      LEI 
 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                     Ordinary shares of 5 pence each 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
a) 
       Identification code                     ISIN: GB00B60BD277 
 
                                     Grant of restricted share awards structured 
b)      Nature of the transaction                  as conditional share awards under the 
                                     Superdry Performance Share Plan 
                                     Price 
                                              Volume 
                                     1.Nil 
                                              1.257,143 
                                     2.Nil 
                                              2.160,715 
                                     3.Nil 
                                              3.83,521 
                                     4.Nil 
                                              4.74,521 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)                   5.Nil 
                                              5.69,429 
                                     6.Nil 
                                              6.65,251 
                                     7.Nil 
                                              7.63,404 
                                     8.Nil 
                                              8.63,000 
                                     9.Nil 
                                              9.46,286 
 
       Aggregated information                   Price      Volume 
d) 
                                     1.Nil      1.883,270 
                                     26 October 2022 
e)      Date of the transaction 
 
                                     Outside of a trading venue 
f)      Place of the transaction 
 
For further information: 
 
 
Superdry Plc 
Ruth Daniels 
             +44 (0) 1242 586643 
Company Secretary

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00B60BD277 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:     SDRY 
LEI Code:   213800GAQMT2WL7BW361 
Sequence No.: 197201 
EQS News ID:  1473375 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1473375&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 27, 2022 04:55 ET (08:55 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.