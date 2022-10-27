DJ Superdry plc: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding*

SuperdryPlc

(Superdry or the Company)

27 October 2022

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR) and persons closely associated with them (PCA)

Superdry Performance Share Plan (PSP): Grant of 2022 Restricted Share Awards

On 26 October 2022, the PDMRs named below were granted restricted share awards over Ordinary Shares under the terms of the Superdry PSP. Details of the number of Ordinary Shares subject to such awards are set out in the table immediately below.

Number of Ordinary Shares subject to award Name / position of PDMR Julian Dunkerton - Chief Executive Officer 257,143 Shaun Wills - Chief Financial Officer 160,715 Silvana Bonello - Chief Operating Officer 83,521 Craig McGregor - Global Retail Director 74,521 Matthew Horwood - Chief Technology Officer 69,429 Justin Lodge - Chief Marketing Officer 65,251 Shaun Packe - Global Sourcing and Sustainability Director 63,404 Ruth Daniels - General Counsel and Company Secretary 63,000 Cathryn Petchey - Global People Director 46,286

The above awards were notified to the Company by each PDMR referred to above on 26 October 2022.

No consideration was paid for the grant of these awards which are structured as conditional awards.

The awards will ordinarily vest on the third anniversary of their grant subject to the grantee's continued service.

In respect of the awards granted to the CEO and CFO:

-- the award levels, equating to 50% of their respectivie salaries, are below the 75% of salary RSA maximumas per the shareholder approved Remuneration Policy. In determining appropriate 2022 RSA levels, the RemuenrationCommittee considered the balance between the prevailing share price and the significant negative discretion appliedto reduce the FY22 annual bonus award for the CEO and CFO to nil;

-- the Remuneration Committee retains discretion to reduce the vesting level of the awards after keystrategic measures over the vesting period have been considered; and

-- a two-year post vesting holding period will apply.

Vesting conditions relating to the satisfaction of personal performance measures apply to the awards granted to all particpants.

This announcement, including the notifications below, is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 1.Julian Dunkerton 2.Shaun Wills 3.Silvana Bonello 4.Craig McGregor 5.Matthew Horwood a) Name 6.Justin Lodge 7.Shaun Packe 8.Ruth Daniels 9.Cathryn Petchey 2. Reason for the notification 1.Chief Executive Officer 2.Chief Financial Officer 3.Chief Operating Officer 4.Global Retail Director 5.Chief Technology Officer a) Position/status 6.Chief Marketing Officer 7.Global Sourcing and Sustainability Director 8.General Counsel and Company Secretary 9.Global People Director Initial Notification b) Initial notification/Amendment 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Superdry Plc a) Name 213800GAQMT2WL7BW361 b) LEI 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary shares of 5 pence each Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code ISIN: GB00B60BD277 Grant of restricted share awards structured b) Nature of the transaction as conditional share awards under the Superdry Performance Share Plan Price Volume 1.Nil 1.257,143 2.Nil 2.160,715 3.Nil 3.83,521 4.Nil 4.74,521 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 5.Nil 5.69,429 6.Nil 6.65,251 7.Nil 7.63,404 8.Nil 8.63,000 9.Nil 9.46,286 Aggregated information Price Volume d) 1.Nil 1.883,270 26 October 2022 e) Date of the transaction Outside of a trading venue f) Place of the transaction For further information: Superdry Plc Ruth Daniels +44 (0) 1242 586643 Company Secretary

