Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 27.10.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
STRONG BUY! Technisches Setup und Übernahmefantasie schüren Kursfeuer!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
27.10.2022 | 11:29
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Admission to trading of Bercman Technologies additional shares on Nasdaq Baltic Alternative market First North

Tallinn, Estonia, 2022-10-27 11:20 CEST --


On October 27th, 2022, the Management Board of Nasdaq Tallinn decided to
approve the additional admission to trading application of AS Bercman
Technologies and to list its 97,684 additionally issued shares on Nasdaq Baltic
Alternative market First North. 

Proceeding from the above, the additional shares of AS Bercman Technologies
will be admitted to trading on Friday, October 28th, 2022, or on a date close
to it. 

Thus, altogether 1,439,031 shares of Bercman Technologies (ISIN: EE3100076407)
will be admitted to trading under the trading code BERCM on or about October
28th. 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+372 640 8800
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.