Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS), a leading provider of additive manufacturing and medical software and of sophisticated 3D printing services, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Highlights Third Quarter 2022

Total revenue increased 11.7% to 58,288 kEUR compared to 52,195 kEUR for the third quarter of 2021.

Total deferred revenue from annual software sales and maintenance fees increased by 3,214 kEUR to 38,359 kEUR compared to December 31, 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA was 5,072 kEUR, compared to 9,739 kEUR for the 2021 period.

Net profit for the third quarter of 2022 was 1,413 kEUR, or 0.02 EUR per diluted share, compared to 8,657 kEUR, or 0.15 EUR per diluted share, for the 2021 period.

Executive Chairman Peter Leys commented, "Demand for the products and solutions of each of our three segments remained solid even in these uncertain macro-economic times. Materialise's revenue increased by almost 12% compared to the same period last year and our deferred revenue from annual software sales and maintenance fees increased by almost 10% compared to December 31, 2021. As a result of our continued investment in our growth businesses, but also because of inflation and, in particular our increased labor costs, our Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was 5,072 kEUR compared to 9,739 kEUR for the third quarter of 2021. Our results included operational investments in Identify3D, a developer of AM cloud security systems that we acquired on September 1, 2022."

Third Quarter 2022 Results

Total revenue for the third quarter of 2022 increased 11.7% to 58,288 kEUR from 52,195 kEUR for the third quarter of 2021. Adjusted EBITDA amounted to 5,072 kEUR for the third quarter of 2022 compared to 9,739 kEUR for the 2021 period. The Adjusted EBITDA margin (Adjusted EBITDA divided by total revenue) for the third quarter of 2022 was 8.7%, compared to 18.7% for the third quarter of 2021.

Revenue from our Materialise Software segment increased 3.8% to 10,863 kEUR for the third quarter of 2022 from 10,468 kEUR for the same quarter last year. Segment EBITDA decreased, including the effect of ongoing investments in Link3D and Identify3D, to 202 kEUR from 3,708 kEUR while the segment EBITDA margin was 1.9% compared to 35.4% for the prior-year period.

Revenue from our Materialise Medical segment increased 13.1% to 21,391 kEUR for the third quarter of 2022 compared to 18,910 kEUR for the same period in 2021. Segment EBITDA amounted to 4,765 kEUR for the third quarter of 2022 compared to 5,251 kEUR while the segment EBITDA margin was 22.3% compared to 27.8% for the third quarter of 2021.

Revenue from our Materialise Manufacturing segment increased 14.1% to 26,033 kEUR for the third quarter of 2022 from 22,817 kEUR for the third quarter of 2021. Segment EBITDA amounted to 2,530 kEUR compared to 3,546 kEUR for the same period last year, while the segment EBITDA margin was 9.7% compared to 15.5% for the third quarter of 2021.

Gross profit was 32,042 kEUR compared to 31,076 kEUR for the same period last year, while gross profit as a percentage of revenue decreased to 55.0% compared to 59.5% for the third quarter of 2021.

Research and development ("R&D"), sales and marketing ("S&M") and general and administrative ("G&A") expenses increased, in the aggregate, 24.5% to 33,491 kEUR for the third quarter of 2022 from 26,900 kEUR for the third quarter of 2021

Net other operating income increased to 1,166 kEUR from 355 kEUR for the third quarter of 2021.

Operating result amounted to (282) kEUR compared to 4,529 kEUR for the third quarter of 2021.

Net financial result was 2,173 kEUR compared to 4,203 kEUR for the third quarter of 2021.

The third quarter of 2022 contained income tax expenses of (478) kEUR, compared to (75) kEUR in the third quarter of 2021.

As a result of the above, net profit for the third quarter of 2022 was 1,413 kEUR, compared to 8,657 kEUR for the same period in 2021. Total comprehensive income for the third quarter of 2022, which includes exchange differences on translation of foreign operations, was 1,638 kEUR compared to 8,272 kEUR for the 2021 period.

At September 30, 2022, we had cash and cash equivalents of 150,621 kEUR compared to 196,028 kEUR at December 31, 2021. Gross debt amounted to 83,925 kEUR, compared to 99,107 kEUR at December 31, 2021. As a result, our net cash position (cash and cash equivalents less gross debt) was 66,696 kEUR, a decrease of 30,225 kEUR, and included the effect of our call option exercise to acquire 100% of the shares of Link3D, and of our acquisition of Identify3D.

Cash flow from operating activities for the third quarter of the year 2022 was 3,840 kEUR compared to 4,388 kEUR for the same period in 2021. Total capital expenditures for the third quarter of 2022 amounted to 9,441 kEUR.

Net shareholders' equity at September 30, 2022 was 236,559 kEUR compared to 232,577 kEUR at December 31, 2021.

2022 Guidance

Mr. Leys concluded, "The revenue growth posted by each of our segments during the first nine months of this year strengthens our confidence that our full year 2022 revenues will be at least 10% higher than in 2021. While inflation and pressure on the labor market, which are higher and more persistent than we expected at the beginning of 2022, weigh on our results, we continue to make prudent investments in select growth businesses. As a result, we continue to expect that our consolidated EBITDA for the full year 2022 will be in the range of 20 mEUR to 25 mEUR."

Non-IFRS Measures

Materialise uses EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as supplemental financial measures of its financial performance. EBITDA is calculated as net profit plus income taxes, financial expenses (less financial income), shares of profit or loss in a joint venture and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is determined by adding share-based compensation expenses, acquisition-related expenses of business combinations, impairments and revaluation of fair value due to business combinations to EBITDA. Management believes these non-IFRS measures to be important measures as they exclude the effects of items which primarily reflect the impact of long-term investment and financing decisions, rather than the performance of the company's day-to-day operations. As compared to net profit, these measures are limited in that they do not reflect the periodic costs of certain capitalized tangible and intangible assets used in generating revenues in the company's business, or the charges associated with impairments. Management evaluates such items through other financial measures such as capital expenditures and cash flow provided by operating activities. The company believes that these measurements are useful to measure a company's ability to grow or as a valuation measurement. The company's calculation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as alternatives to net profit or any other performance measure derived in accordance with IFRS. The company's presentation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed to imply that its future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items.

Exchange Rate

This document contains translations of certain euro amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of readers. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from euros to U.S. dollars in this document were made at a rate of EUR 1.00 to USD 0.9748, the reference rate of the European Central Bank on September 30, 2022.

Conference Call and Webcast

Materialise will hold a conference call and simultaneous webcast to discuss its financial results for the third quarter of 2022 on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. ET/2:30 p.m. CET. Company participants on the call will include Wilfried Vancraen, Founder and Chief Executive Officer; Peter Leys, Executive Chairman; and Johan Albrecht, Chief Financial Officer. A question-and-answer session will follow management's remarks.

To access the conference call by phone, please click the link below at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and you will be provided with dial-in details. Participants can choose to dial in or to receive a call to connect to Materialise's conference call.

https://register.vevent.com/register/BI66dc4a1f45c744f2ad3d85501fc27140

The conference call will also be broadcast live over the Internet with an accompanying slide presentation, which can be accessed on the company's website at http://investors.materialise.com. A webcast of the conference call will be archived on the company's website for one year.

About Materialise

Materialise incorporates 30 years of 3D printing experience into a range of software solutions and 3D printing services, which form the backbone of the 3D printing industry. Materialise's open and flexible solutions enable players in a wide variety of industries, including healthcare, automotive, aerospace, art and design, and consumer goods, to build innovative 3D printing applications that aim to make the world a better and healthier place. Headquartered in Belgium, with branches worldwide, Materialise combines one of the largest groups of software developers in the industry with one of the largest 3D printing facilities in the world. For additional information, please visit: www.materialise.com.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, regarding, among other things, our intentions, beliefs, assumptions, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations, plans, objectives, strategies and prospects, both financial and business, including statements concerning, among other things, our results of operations, cash needs, capital expenditures, expenses, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth and strategies (including how our business, results of operations and financial condition could be impacted by the current armed conflict in Ukraine and the COVID-19 pandemic and related public health measures, as well as the related actions we are taking in response), and the trends and competition that may affect the markets, industry or us. Such statements are subject to known and unknown uncertainties and risks. When used in this press release, the words "estimate," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "plan," "intend," "believe," "forecast," "will," "may," "could," "might," "aim," "should," and variations of such words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon the expectations of management under current assumptions at the time of this press release. These expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith and the company believes there is a reasonable basis for them. However, the company cannot offer any assurance that our expectations, beliefs and projections will actually be achieved. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events, competitive dynamics and industry change, and depend on economic circumstances that may or may not occur in the future or may occur on longer or shorter timelines than anticipated. We caution you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are in some cases beyond our control. All of the forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause the company's most recent actual results to differ materially from our expectations, including risk factors described in the company's most recent annual report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. There are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

The company is providing this information as of the date of this press release and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless it has obligations under the federal securities laws to update and disclose material developments related to previously disclosed information.

Consolidated income statements (Unaudited) for the three months ended September 30, for the nine months ended September 30, In '000 2022 2022 2021(*) 2022 2021(*) U.S.$ Revenue 56,819 58,288 52,195 169,319 148,461 Cost of Sales (25,584 (26,245 (21,119 (76,236 (64,378 Gross Profit 31,235 32,042 31,076 93,083 84,084 Gross profit as of revenue 55.0 55.0 59.5 55.0 56.6 Research and development expenses (9,078 (9,313 (6,602 (26,074 (19,982 Sales and marketing expenses (14,815 (15,198 (12,413 (44,841 (35,730 General and administrative expenses (8,754 (8,980 (7,885 (26,089 (23,449 Net other operating income (expenses) 1,137 1,166 355 2,603 2,318 Operating (loss) profit (275 (282 4,529 (1,318 7,239 Financial expenses (2,057 (2,110 2,334 (4,671 (3,182 Financial income 4,175 4,283 1,869 9,800 4,426 Share in loss of joint venture (Loss) profit before taxes 1,843 1,891 8,732 3,812 8,483 Income Taxes (*) (466 (478 (75 (1,377 (101 Net (loss) profit for the period (*) 1,377 1,413 8,657 2,435 8,382 Net (loss) profit attributable to: The owners of the parent 1,385 1,421 8,660 2,457 8,386 Non-controlling interest (8 (8 (3 (21 (4 Earning per share attributable to owners of the parent Basic (*) 0.02 0.02 0.15 0.04 0.15 Diluted (*) 0.02 0.02 0.15 0.04 0.15 Weighted average basic shares outstanding 59,064 59,064 58,731 59,064 55,935 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 59,089 59,089 58,944 59,099 56,206

The year 2021 has been restated to reflect the final accounting of the business combination with RS Print. Impact on the nine months ended September 30 income taxes and net profit is (46)k€. The year 2021 has been restated to reflect the final accounting of the business combination with RS Print. Impact on the three months ended September 30 income taxes and net profit is 5 k€.

Consolidated statements of comprehensive income (Unaudited) for the three months ended September 30, for the nine months ended September 30, In 000€ 2022 2022 2021(*) 2022 2021(*) U.S.$ Net profit (loss) for the period (*) 1,377 1,413 8,657 2,435 8,382 Other comprehensive income Recycling Exchange difference on translation of foreign operations 219 225 (385 1,291 1,590 Non-recycling Fair value adjustments through OCI Equity instruments (0 48 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes 219 225 (385 1,291 1,638 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year, net of taxes 1,596 1,638 8,272 3,726 10,020 Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to: The owners of the parent 1,604 1,646 8,275 3,748 10,023 Non-controlling interests (8 (8 (3 (21 (3

The year 2021 has been restated to reflect the final accounting of the business combination with RS Print. Impact on the nine months ended September 30 income taxes and net profit is (46)k€. The year 2021 has been restated to reflect the final accounting of the business combination with RS Print. Impact on the three months ended September 30 income taxes and net profit is 5 k€.

Consolidated statement of financial position (Unaudited) As of September 30, As of December 31, In 000€ 2022 2021 Assets Non-current assets Goodwill 50,190 18,726 Intangible assets 38,710 31,668 Property, plant equipment 92,335 84,451 Right-of-Use assets 8,520 9,054 Investments in joint ventures Deferred tax assets 217 227 Investments in convertible loans 3,431 3,560 Investments in non-listed equity instruments 399 399 Other non-current assets 4,948 7,520 Total non-current assets 198,750 155,605 Current assets Inventories 15,532 11,295 Trade receivables 42,329 41,541 Other current assets 8,374 8,940 Cash and cash equivalents 150,621 196,028 Total current assets 216,856 257,803 Total assets 415,606 413,408

As of September 30, As of December 31, In 000€ 2022 2021 Equity and liabilities Equity Share capital 4,487 4,489 Share premium 233,869 233,872 Retained earnings and other reserves (1,797 (5,784 Equity attributable to the owners of the parent 236,559 232,577 Non-controlling interest (21 1 Total equity 236,538 232,578 Non-current liabilities Loans borrowings 58,126 72,637 Lease liabilities 5,004 5,268 Deferred tax liabilities 4,239 4,371 Deferred income 6,932 4,952 Other non-current liabilities 1,027 2,168 Total non-current liabilities 75,328 89,396 Current liabilities Loans borrowings 17,593 17,849 Lease liabilities 3,202 3,353 Trade payables 25,038 20,171 Tax payables 1,128 783 Deferred income 36,112 33,306 Other current liabilities 20,667 15,972 Total current liabilities 103,740 91,434 Total equity and liabilities 415,606 413,408

Consolidated statement of cash flows (Unaudited) for the nine months ended September 30, In 000€ 2022 2021* Operating activities Net (loss) profit for the period (*) 2,435 8,382 Non-cash and operational adjustments Depreciation of property plant equipment 11,335 11,460 Amortization of intangible assets 4,859 3,780 Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets Share-based payment expense (121 (878 Loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant equipment 59 43 Movement in provisions (506 7 Movement reserve for bad debt and slow moving inventory (42 154 Financial income (9,771 (4,426 Financial expense 5,009 3,182 Impact of foreign currencies 98 107 Share in loss (gain) of a joint venture (equity method) (Deferred) income taxes (*) 1,384 101 Other non-current liabilities Working capital adjustments 9,109 (4,531 Decrease (increase) in trade receivables and other receivables (184 (7,553 Decrease (increase) in inventories and contracts in progress (4,356 (1,770 Increase (decrease) in deferred revenue 3,815 (56 Increase (decrease) in trade payables and other payables 9,834 4,848 Income tax paid Interest received (262 108 Net cash flow from operating activities 23,587 17,490

The year 2021 has been restated to reflect the final accounting of the business combination with RS Print. Impact on Net profit for the period and on (Deferred) income taxes is (46) k€.

for the nine months ended September 30, In 000€ 2022 2021 Investing activities Purchase of property, plant equipment (16,066 (4,827 Purchase of intangible assets (3,422 (2,439 Proceeds from the sale of property, plant equipment intangible assets (net) 319 295 Acquisition of subsidiary (net of cash) (29,355 (Convertible) Loans granted 1,239 Investment in subsidiary, net of cash acquired (1,680 Net cash flow used in investing activities (48,523 (7,412 Financing activities Repayment of loans borrowings (15,182 (11,169 Repayment of leases (2,566 (2,841 Capital increase 85,787 Interest paid (1,665 (1,652 Other financial income (expense) 1,378 2,740 Net cash flow from (used in) financing activities (18,035 72,865 Net increase/(decrease) of cash cash equivalents (42,972 82,943 Cash Cash equivalents at the beginning of the year 196,028 111,538 Exchange rate differences on cash cash equivalents (2,433 465 Cash cash equivalents at end of the period 150,621 194,946

Reconciliation of Net Profit (Loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) for the three months ended September 30, for the nine months ended September 30, In 000€ 2022 2021 (*) 2022 2021 (*) Net profit (loss) for the period (*) 1,413 8,657 2,435 8,382 Income taxes (*) 478 75 1,377 101 Financial expenses 2,110 (2,334 4,671 3,182 Financial income (4,283 (1,869 (9,800 (4,426 Depreciation and amortization 5,378 5,314 16,194 15,240 Share in loss of joint venture EBITDA 5,096 9,843 14,876 22,480 Share-based compensation expense (1) (24 (104 (121 (878 Acquisition-related expenses of business combinations (2) 405 Adjusted EBITDA 5,072 9,739 14,755 22,007

(1) Share-based compensation expense represents the cost of equity-settled and share-based payments to employees. (2) Acquisition-related expenses of business combinations represents expenses incurred in connection with the acquisition of our option to buy Link3D. The year 2021 has been restated to reflect the final accounting of the business combination with RS Print. Impact on the nine months ended September 30 income taxes and net profit is (46)k€. The year 2021 has been restated to reflect the final accounting of the business combination with RS Print. Impact on the three months ended September 30 income taxes and net profit is 5 k€.

Segment P&L (Unaudited) In 000€ Materialise Software Materialise Medical Materialise Manufacturing Total segments Unallocated (1) Consolidated For the three months ended September 30, 2022 Revenues 10,863 21,391 26,033 58,288 0 58,288 Segment (adj) EBITDA 202 4,765 2,530 7,497 (2,425 5,072 Segment (adj) EBITDA % 1.9 22.3 9.7 12.9 8.7 For the three months ended September 30, 2021 Revenues 10,468 18,910 22,817 52,196 (0 52,195 Segment (adj) EBITDA 3,708 5,251 3,546 12,506 (2,767 9,739 Segment (adj) EBITDA % 35.4 27.8 15.5 24.0 18.7 In 000€ Materialise Software Materialise Medical Materialise Manufacturing Total segments Unallocated (1) Consolidated For the nine months ended September 30, 2022 Revenues 31,989 60,592 76,739 169,319 0 169,319 Segment (adj) EBITDA 2,955 12,466 6,722 22,144 (7,388 14,755 Segment (adj) EBITDA % 9.2 20.6 8.8 13.1 8.7 For the nine months ended September 30, 2021 Revenues 30,719 52,686 65,199 148,604 (142 148,461 Segment (adj) EBITDA 10,266 14,313 5,252 29,831 (7,826 22,004 Segment (adj) EBITDA % 33.4 27.2 8.1 20.1 14.8 (1) Unallocated segment adjusted EBITDA consists of corporate research and development and corporate other operating income (expense), and the added share-based compensation expenses, acquisition related expenses of business combinations, impairments and fair value of business combinations that are included in Adjusted EBITDA.

Reconciliation of Net Profit (Loss) to Segment adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) for the three months ended September 30, for the nine months ended September 30, In 000€ 2022 2021 (*) 2022 2021 (*) Net profit (loss) for the period (*) 1,413 8,657 2,435 8,382 Income taxes (*) 478 75 1,377 101 Financial cost 2,110 (2,334 4,671 3,182 Financial income (4,283 (1,869 (9,800 (4,426 Share in loss of joint venture Operating (loss) profit (282 4,529 (1,318 7,239 Depreciation and amortization 5,378 5,314 16,194 15,240 Corporate research and development 592 710 2,057 2,191 Corporate headquarter costs 2,491 2,463 7,103 6,907 Other operating income (expense) (681 (511 (1,892 (1,745 Segment adjusted EBITDA 7,497 12,506 22,144 29,831

The year 2021 has been restated to reflect the final accounting of the business combination with RS Print. Impact on the nine months ended September 30 income taxes and net profit is (46)k€. The year 2021 has been restated to reflect the final accounting of the business combination with RS Print. Impact on the three months ended September 30 income taxes and net profit is 5 k€.

