Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) revealed a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year



The company's earnings totaled $36.9 million, or $0.24 per share. This compares with $380.0 million, or $2.30 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.76 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.0% to $4.12 billion from $3.78 billion last year.



Outlook:



Stanley Black & Decker trimmed its full-year earnings outlook to $0.10-$0.80 per share from its previous view of $0.80-$2.05. Excluding items, it now exects earnings of $4.15 to $4.65 per share from its previous guidance of $5.00 to $6. The company cited lower fourth-quarter revenue, currency translation among others for the new expectations.



16 analysts on average surveyed by Thomson-Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $5.41 a share for the full year.



Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $36.9 Mln. vs. $380.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.24 vs. $2.30 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $4.12 Bln vs. $3.78 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.15 to $4.65



