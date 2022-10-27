DJ Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Net Asset Value(s)

Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Net Asset Value(s) 27-Oct-2022

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Plc The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 26/10/2022) of GBP143.74m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 26/10/2022) of GBP143.74m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 26/10/2022 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share - including unaudited current 2,296.80p 6,258,305 period revenue* Per Ordinary share - excluding unaudited current 2,274.25p period revenue* Ordinary share price (mid-price) 1,867.50p Discount to NAV 18.69% *Current period revenue covers the period 01/01/2022 to 26/10/2022 Name of company % of portfolio 1 Vp Plc Ordinary 5p 12.37 2 Treatt Plc Ordinary 2p 12.24 3 Macfarlane Group Plc Ordinary 25p 11.76 4 Hill & Smith Holdings Plc Ordinary 10.90 25p 5 Colefax Group Plc Ordinary 10p 8.16 6 RS Group Plc Ordinary 10p 7.92 7 Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc Ordinary 7.64 26.9231p 8 Videndum Plc Ordinary 20p 4.67 9 Renold Plc Ordinary 5p 4.57 10 Carr's Group Plc Ordinary GBp2.5 3.41 11 Morgan Advanced Materials Plc 2.83 Ordinary 25p 12 IMI Plc Ordinary 25p 2.67 13 Eleco Plc Ordinary 1p 2.13 14 Gamma Communications Plc Ordinary 2.12 0.25p 15 Bellway Plc Ordinary 12.5p 1.78 16 Telecom Plus Plc Ordinary 1.70 17 Castings Plc Ordinary 10p 0.88 18 Titon Holdings Plc Ordinary 10p 0.71 19 Alpha FX Group Plc 0.54 20 Santander UK 10.375% Non Cumulative 0.39 Preferred 21 LPA Group Plc Ordinary 10p 0.34 22 Coral Products Plc Ordinary 1p 0.22 23 Chamberlin Plc Ordinary 0.1p 0.03 24 Dyson Group Plc Ordinary GBP0.001 0.03 25 Costain Group Plc Ordinary 50p 0.00

