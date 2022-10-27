Vox Royalty Corp.: VOX Announces Q3 2022 Revenues

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2022 / Vox Royalty Corp. (TSXV:VOX)(NASDAQ:VOXR) ("Vox" or the "Company"), a returns focused mining royalty company, is pleased to announce that it has realized preliminary quarterly royalty revenue receipts of US$2,976,000(1) for the three-month period ended September 30, 2022.

Strong Q3 2022 Preliminary Revenues

Quarterly revenue was largely driven by record gold royalty revenues from the Segilola gold royalty asset during the period along with consistent quarter over quarter revenues associated with the Wonmunna iron ore royalty.

Quarterly, year to date, and annual royalty receipts guidance figures are summarized in the below table:

Three months ended

September 30, 2022 Nine months ended

September 30, 2022 2022 Annual

Guidance

Royalty Receipts (US$) $2,976,000 $7,612,000 $7,800,000 -

$9,400,000(1)

Kyle Floyd, Chief Executive Officer stated: "The past three months have been incredibly productive for Vox, with near-record quarterly revenues, declaration of an inaugural quarterly dividend, commencement of trading on The Nasdaq Stock Market and production commencement at the Otto Bore gold mine. Despite uncertain macroeconomic and geopolitical times, Vox continues to deliver sector leading returns on deployed capital for investors, driven by technically-sound royalty asset selection. The outlook for upcoming organic developments in Vox's current portfolio of royalties, as well as counter-cyclical accretive royalty acquisitions, remains very strong."

About Vox

Vox is a returns focused mining royalty company with a portfolio of over 50 royalties and streams spanning eight jurisdictions. The Company was established in 2014 and has since built unique intellectual property, a technically focused transactional team and a global sourcing network which has allowed Vox to target the highest returns on royalty acquisitions in the mining royalty sector. Since the beginning of 2020, Vox has announced over 20 separate transactions to acquire over 50 royalties.

Further information on Vox can be found at www.voxroyalty.com.

For further information contact:

Kyle Floyd

Chief Executive Officer

info@voxroyalty.com

+1-345-815-3939

Pascal Attard

Chief Financial Officer

pascal@voxroyalty.com

+1-345-815-3939

Cautionary Statements to U.S. Securityholders

The financial information included or incorporated by reference in this press release or the documents referenced herein has been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board, which differs from US generally accepted accounting principles ("US GAAP") in certain material respects, and thus are not directly comparable to financial statements prepared in accordance with US GAAP.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking statements", within the meaning of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business, operations and financial performance and condition of Vox Royalty Corp. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" "plans", "estimates" or "intends" or stating that certain actions, events or results " may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to materially differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements and information in this press release include, but are not limited to Vox's anticipated outlook for Q3 2022, the 2022 fiscal year and future years, completion of certain anticipated milestones, developments by the operators of certain underlying projects and mines in respect of Vox's royalty and stream portfolio, anticipated future cash flows, future financial reporting by Vox, the receipt of payments from Vox's mining royalty and streaming portfolio, the requirements for regulatory approvals and third party consents, and the completion of mine construction, production and expansion under construction phases at the mines or properties that Vox holds an interests in.

Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information or statement prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Vox cautions that the foregoing list of material factors is not exhaustive. When relying on the Company's forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events.

Vox has assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraph will not cause such forward looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents the expectations of Vox as of the date of this press release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While Vox may elect to, it does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Technical and Third-Party Information

Except where otherwise stated, the disclosure in this press release is based on information publicly disclosed by project operators based on the information/data available in the public domain as at the date hereof and none of this information has been independently verified by Vox. Specifically, as a royalty investor, Vox has limited, if any, access to the royalty operations. Although Vox does not have any knowledge that such information may not be accurate, there can be no assurance that such information from the project operators is complete or accurate. Some information publicly reported by the project operators may relate to a larger property than the area covered by Vox's royalty interests. Vox's royalty interests often cover less than 100% and sometimes only a portion of the publicly reported mineral reserves, mineral resources and production of a property.

Notes

2022 annual guidance of C$10,000,000 to C$12,000,000 originally issued on May 26, 2022, converted to U.S. dollars using spot rate at June 30, 2022, rounded to the nearest $0.1M. These figures have not been audited and are subject to change. As the Company has not yet finished its quarter-end close procedures, the anticipated financial information presented in this press release is preliminary, subject to final quarter-end closing adjustments, and may change materially.

SOURCE: Vox Royalty Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/722519/VOX-Announces-Q3-2022-Revenues